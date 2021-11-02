CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Midday Meme Stock Movers for 11/2: Lucid, Progenity, TMC, Vinco Ventures

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liFId_0ckLJY9R00 The major market indexes held on to decent gains after setting new intraday highs Tuesday morning. The broad market was down by a ratio of about 3 to 2. Investors appear to be in a wait-and-see mode until Wednesday afternoon's announcement from the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee on an expected beginning to a slowdown in bond buying and additional comments on the inflation outlook.

Meme stocks mirrored the broad market action, with more decliners than advancers. Lucid Group Inc. ( NASDAQ: LCID ) showed the biggest downturn, following a big jump last Thursday that the stock was able to sustain until late Monday. Morgan Stanley auto industry analyst Adam Jonas cooled to the stock and rates the shares Underweight with a $12 price target. Shares closed three times higher than that on Monday and were down about 8% in the noon hour Tuesday.

Molecular testing maker Progenity Inc. ( NASDAQ: PROG ) traded down more than 6% at noon Tuesday, after plunging by around 17% earlier in the morning. The stock was Fintel's top pick for a short squeeze this week, and it looks like retail investors were still trying to make that happen.

Vinco Ventures Inc. ( NASDAQ: BBIG ) announced Monday that its Cryptyde subsidiary launched a joint venture with Wattum Management that "is focused on simplifying consumer ownership of BTC Mining equipment through the integration of smart contract technology." Investors weren't impressed. The stock dropped nearly 8% Tuesday morning and was last seen down about 6.5%.

Among the few advancers on our watch list, TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ: TMC ) traded up about 4.5% in the noon hour Tuesday. The company had no specific news.

At last look, Lucid traded down about 8.4%, at $33.46 in a 52-week range of $9.62 to $64.86. The average daily trading volume is around 38.4 million shares, and 55.5 million already had traded on Tuesday.

Shares of Progenity traded down about 6.5% to $3.25, in a 52-week range of $0.66 to $7.86. The average daily trading volume is around 58 million shares, and 42 million had traded thus far on the day.

Vinco Ventures was down more than 7% to $4.71, in a 52-week range of $1.11 to $12.49. The average daily volume is around 58.6 million shares, and the day's trading had only shifted about 13 million.

Shares of TMC traded up about 5.2%, at $3.06 in a 52-week range of $2.84 to $15.39. The average daily trading volume is around 9.7 million shares, and just 2.2 million had changed hands.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Sees $90 Oil Soon: 4 Big Dividend Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

With Stocks at All-Time Highs, 3 Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

This Upstart could juice your portfolio's returns. Atlassian's mission to help teams unleash their potential is timeless. The market has been flirting with all-time highs this past week. Even though this is exciting for investors, it may keep many on the sidelines from buying or adding to great stocks. With this dilemma as a backdrop, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight one company that they'd buy without hesitation regardless of the market highs.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I Never Expect to Sell

Costco has long served its customers, workers, and shareholders very well. Intuitive Surgical is revolutionizing surgery -- and growing briskly. Apple keeps introducing wildly successful new offerings. "Never" is a strong word. I can imagine selling some or all of just about any stock I own -- perhaps because I...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmc#Energy Stocks#The Federal Reserve#Open Market Committee#Lucid Group Inc#Lcid#Progenity Inc#Vinco Ventures Inc#Bbig#Wattum Management#Btc Mining
The Motley Fool

Is Moderna a Buy After Its Earnings Disappointment?

It’s important to consider Moderna’s prospects in a post-pandemic world. The company is working on booster candidates and aims to create a combined flu/coronavirus/allergy shot. Your investment horizon is key when deciding whether to buy Moderna shares. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been a sure bet for most of the past year...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
The Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in November

Magnite is the leader in the sell-side adtech industry. It did not come to be the leader organically, but it is still growing fast. This stock looks very undervalued, making it an appealing buy this month. Finding stocks that are growing fast but are still undervalued is no easy task....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

One company has a very strong moat. The second is the ultimate in defensive investments. The third is Buffett's favorite investment for everyone. With a net worth of $104 billion (as of Nov. 4), Warren Buffett is arguably one of the greatest investors of all time. Since 1995, his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has netted investors a remarkable 20% average annual return (the S&P 500's was only 10.2%). And even though he's 91 years old, he shows no signs of slowing down.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Fintech stocks are benefiting from accelerated digitization trends. Marqeta is landing an all-star team of customers across multiple sectors. PagSeguro looks like a good value after a recent selloff. During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone had to buy goods and services in a contact-less, digital way for a year and a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How to Buy Tesla for the Cost of a Penny Stock

Currently, Tesla stock costs just over $1,200 per share. With fractional shares, you can invest in nearly any stock for as little as $1. There are a few things to keep in mind before you invest, though, to make the most of your money. Investing in stocks can be a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in November

ConocoPhillips recently added more fuel to its cash flow engine. Devon Energy is returning even more cash to investors. Diamondback Energy plans to hold the line on production to maximize its cash flow. Oil prices have soared more than 67% this year, including rallying by double digits in October. While...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Popular Dividend Stock Just Jumped 13% After Earnings

On Wednesday, Lumen Technologies reported a big earnings beat despite another revenue decline. Lumen has completed the $1 billion share buyback announced three months ago and told investors that it plans to maintain its dividend despite lower expected free cash flow over the next few years. This dividend stock has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Beyond Shiba Inu: 3 Stocks That Could Deliver Better Returns

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has emerged as the cryptocurrency world's latest incredible sensation. The token is up roughly 68,500,000% across 2021's trading. As mind-blowing as Shiba Inu's run has been, it's not unreasonable to wonder how much gas is still left in the tank and whether other investments could provide better returns going forward. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks they believe can post better long-term performance than the world-beating cryptocurrency. Read on to see why they think these companies will deliver big wins.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Since rising inflation, a decline in overall productivity, and an expanding trade deficit could heighten stock market volatility in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on high-yielding dividend stocks Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Zoetis Inc . (NYSE:ZTS) and ABB Ltd (ABB) to ensure a steady income stream. These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating in our proprietary rating system.Companies that pay dividends are generally well established and relatively less subject to market risks. Brian Belski, BMO’s chief investment strategist, stated, “Elevated cash levels, below average payout ratios...and an unprecedented recovery in corporate earnings are setting the stage for an extended rebound in shareholder distribution.”
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

68K+
Followers
41K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy