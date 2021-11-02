CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Salisbury train crash may have been caused by leaves on line

By Gwyn Topham and Steven Morris
An investigator on Monday surveying the scene of the crash between a South Western and Great Western train.

Leaves on the line may have been behind a train crash at Salisbury that left 13 passengers needing hospital treatment and a driver with life-changing injuries, it has emerged.

Inspectors from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said early findings pointed to “low adhesion between the wheels and the track” as the reason why the South Western service failed to stop at the junction where two lines merged and crashed into the side of a Great Western train. Such low adhesion is most often caused by leaves on the line.

The collision was the first significant crash between two moving trains in passenger service in two decades.

Andrew Hall, RAIB’s deputy chief inspector, said on Tuesday: “From the initial evidence we have collected, we know that that the passage of the Great Western train travelling from Eastleigh across Salisbury tunnel junction was being protected by a red signal. At this junction, trains coming from Eastleigh merge with those from Basingstoke, so the South Western service coming from Basingstoke was required to stop at that signal.

“Unfortunately, it did not stop and struck the side of the Great Western train at an angle such that both trains derailed and ran alongside each other into the tunnel just beyond the junction. “Initial evidence indicates that the South Western train driver applied the brakes as it approached the junction and the red signal, but the train was unable to stop before passing the signal.

“This evidence suggests that the most likely cause of this was wheelslide, almost certainly a result of low adhesion between the wheels and the track. We are continuing to pursue this as a line of investigation amongst others.”

Hall said the RAIB had worked with British Transport Police to examine the track and train, and they were continuing to analyse evidence from the trains’ data recorders, signalling systems and CCTV. He said the investigation was “progressing well” and fuller initial findings would be published later this week.

Train services have been disrupted in the area since Sunday, but inspectors said they would be able to hand parts of the crash scene back to Network Rail later on Tuesday.

The collision happened at about 6.45pm on Sunday when the a South Western Railway train from London Waterloo to Honiton in Devon ran into the GWR train from Southampton to Cardiff, as they entered the Fisherton tunnel close to the centre of Salisbury, carrying 92 passengers in total.

Gareth Dennis, a railway engineer and writer, said the most likely cause of the “low adhesion” was leaves. He said: “The South Western train was shown red to wait. It looks like as he applied the brakes there was a low adhesion event – the wheels were sliding. This is a serious problem we have had on our railways for a long time.”

Dennis said he believed there were two possible reasons. In some conditions a mist can sit on the rails. But he said it was more likely that leaves were involved. “Given the season, I would put money on leaf fall,” he said. “You get a mulchy paste forming on the rails, which is an incredibly effective lubricant.”

The approach to the tunnel is tree-lined, and Dennis said: “It is best not to have trees overhanging.”

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail’s safety and engineering director, said: “Sunday’s accident was incredibly frightening for everyone involved and our thoughts are with everyone injured or affected in any way.

“Initial findings suggest that low adhesion played a key part in causing the collision. It’s an issue that affects railways across the world and is something that we, and our train operator colleagues, work hard to combat – so that we can run trains safely and reliably throughout autumn, and why incidents such as the one in Salisbury at the weekend are incredibly rare.

“We will continue to work closely with investigators to understand what happened and what more we can do to help prevent this happening again.”

