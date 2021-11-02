Green Day and The Lumineers to headline new Innings Festival in Tampa

Mike Dirnt, from left, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tre Cool, of Green Day, arrive at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. The band will headline the Innings Festival in Tampa in March 2022. [ JORDAN STRAUSS | Invision/AP ]

Fans of rockers Green Day will have a chance to see them live when they come around and headline the inaugural Innings Festival Florida at Raymond James Stadium on March 19-20, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday for the two-day festival, which is in conjunction with the Florida Grapefruit League’s spring training.

Ho hey, folk-rock group The Lumineers will headline the second day of the festival. Incubus, 311, Khruangbin and Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats are among the other artists performing across three stages.

The festival appeals to baseball enthusiasts, with appearances by MLB legends including Ozzie Smith and Gary Sheffield and a live taping of “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster,” an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians. An “All Star Baseball Jam” is hosted by Jake Peavy. There will also be food vendors and family activities.

Innings Festival Florida is produced by C3 Presents, presenter of Lollapalooza and Innings Festival Arizona.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at inningsfestival.com/florida. General admission prices are $99 for one day, $145 for two. VIP packages are available.