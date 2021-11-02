CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Day and The Lumineers to headline new Innings Festival in Tampa

By Maggie Duffy
 5 days ago
Mike Dirnt, from left, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tre Cool, of Green Day, arrive at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. The band will headline the Innings Festival in Tampa in March 2022. [ JORDAN STRAUSS | Invision/AP ]

Fans of rockers Green Day will have a chance to see them live when they come around and headline the inaugural Innings Festival Florida at Raymond James Stadium on March 19-20, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday for the two-day festival, which is in conjunction with the Florida Grapefruit League’s spring training.

Ho hey, folk-rock group The Lumineers will headline the second day of the festival. Incubus, 311, Khruangbin and Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats are among the other artists performing across three stages.

The festival appeals to baseball enthusiasts, with appearances by MLB legends including Ozzie Smith and Gary Sheffield and a live taping of “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster,” an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians. An “All Star Baseball Jam” is hosted by Jake Peavy. There will also be food vendors and family activities.

Innings Festival Florida is produced by C3 Presents, presenter of Lollapalooza and Innings Festival Arizona.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at inningsfestival.com/florida. General admission prices are $99 for one day, $145 for two. VIP packages are available.

Tampa Bay party planners face another reset

First alpha, now the delta variant, coronavirus again sent event professionals scrambling to add public health protocols to their creative, technical and logistical planning. “COVID-19 impacted everything we know and love,” said Frank Clemente, 59, co-principal with Lynn McGhee, 60, of FrankLynn Visual Marketing. Between them, they share a collective...
This store is a bit of Merry Old England in the heart of Tampa Bay

LARGO — Tucked into a small shopping plaza on Walsingham Road is a store that wouldn’t look out of place in London’s Piccadilly Circus. Just to the left of the door is a full-size replica of a red London phone booth. Shelves are lined with Cadbury chocolates, Manchester United shirts, dozens of varieties of tea and cups with Queen Elizabeth’s portrait. Here, too, are candles scented with English lavender, Harry Potter water bottles and even Fairy dish soap, a beloved staple of English kitchens.
Winter the dolphin possibly fighting ‘gastrointestinal infection,’ Clearwater aquarium says

Winter the dolphin may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection, according to preliminary blood work, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium said Sunday in a media release. Staff members noticed on Nov. 1 that Winter, the aquarium’s movie-star dolphin, had not been eating and was behaving abnormally, the release said. The aquarium’s care team is working around the clock in Winter’s recovery, according to aquarium spokesperson Kelsy Long.
Tampa Bay area high school football playoff schedule

Here is where Tampa Bay area teams will open the high school football playoffs with the region quarterfinal round on Friday. All games are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. View complete brackets for all classifications here. 8A. Plant City at Venice. Riverview Sarasota at Steinbrenner. Durant at West Orange...
Did Randy Arozarena have the best 2021 of any Ray?

Maybe we were wrong about Randy Arozarena. But it may be that Arozarena, the multi-talented outfielder, had the season that stood out most. With the regular season and postseason over and awards season now upon us, Arozarena has the chance to collect the most hardware of any Ray. He is one of three finalists for Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards and among the favorites for AL Rookie of the Year.
Shop local at these 21 Tampa Bay holiday markets

Holiday markets are opening early this year in the Tampa Bay area. A “Small, But Mighty” market opens Nov. 9 and the Junior League’s giant annual Holiday Gift Market opens with a preview party Nov. 11. Here are 21 local holiday markets for your shopping pleasure. Small, But Mighty, Holiday...
Tampa Museum of Art announces plans for expansion

The Tampa Museum of Art is growing again. Less than a year after plans for renovations were disclosed, the museum has announced a major expansion. In January, the museum revealed plans for a renovation that would expand its education programs and gallery space. Renovations began in June, with a projected completion date of July 2022.
Rays lose Sherriff, Drake, Reed as roster shuffle begins

ST. PETERSBURG — The inevitable churning of the Rays’ bullpen began this week with lefthanded reliever Ryan Sherriff being claimed by the Phillies off waivers, along with Cody Reed and Oliver Drake becoming free agents after going unclaimed on waivers. Tampa Bay needed to clear space because players on the...
Tampa Bay area pets looking for loving homes

Bessie is a 10-month-old female German Shepherd mix. She loves to cuddle in your lap, even though she’s too big to be a lap dog. She has a lot of puppy energy and just started basic obedience training with her foster family. She gets along with other dogs after a slow introduction, but it is recommended she be the only animal in the home. For more information, go to fluffanimalrescue.org and fill out an application.
