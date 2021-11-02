CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle testing new chicken recipe for the first time in its 28-year history

By CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — Chipotle is experimenting with a new chicken recipe for the first time in almost 30 years. The restaurant’s pollo asado will be available in two US cities.

The limited-time menu item launched on Tuesday at 95 different locations across Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sacramento, California. Chipotle said in a statement the chicken is seasoned with a dry rub of several spices, including cumin and guajillo peppers, then seared on the grill and finished with garlic, chili peppers, and fresh-squeezed lime.

Chicken is considered a “top protein choice” with Chipotle customers, according to Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer.

He said that the pollo asado option is “another perfect complement” to its current chicken selection, which includes adobo-flavored chicken.

Similar to other new menu items, Chipotle is using its trusted “stage-gate process” to test the pollo asado before taking it nationwide. The most recent menu item the chain tested using this process was a plant-based chorizo at locations in Denver and Indianapolis.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

