Neil Warnock: Middlesbrough boss prepares for record-breaking match as manager

Neil Warnock revealed his frustrations after his exit from Middlesbrough was announced minutes after the 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing West Brom. Warnock, who was appointed in June 2020 to replace Jonathan Woodgate, had overseen an English football record 1,602nd professional game as a manager at Luton on Tuesday, but the draw at The Hawthorns proved to be the end of his latest stint. Middlesbrough said a decision had been reached by mutual consent, with the club lying 14th in the Championship table.
Comments / 0