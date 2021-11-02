CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Neil Warnock: Middlesbrough boss prepares for record-breaking match as manager

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddlesbrough boss Neil Warnock says "when you're my age, you do get...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Luton boss Nathan Jones: You only have respect for Neil Warnock

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed opposite number Neil Warnock for breaking the record of the most games managing an English league club in the Hatters’ 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough. Warnock’s milestone match was spoiled by three goals in five second-half minutes for Luton, who climbed back into the play-off places...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Warnock
Person
Dario Gradi
The Guardian

Championship roundup: Neil Warnock leaves Middlesbrough after draw

Neil Warnock revealed his frustrations after his exit from Middlesbrough was announced minutes after the 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing West Brom. Warnock, who was appointed in June 2020 to replace Jonathan Woodgate, had overseen an English football record 1,602nd professional game as a manager at Luton on Tuesday, but the draw at The Hawthorns proved to be the end of his latest stint. Middlesbrough said a decision had been reached by mutual consent, with the club lying 14th in the Championship table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Neil Warnock SACKED by Middlesbrough despite Saturday's draw at promotion-chasing West Brom - with Chris Wilder in the frame to succeed him at the Riverside

Neil Warnock has been sacked by Middlesbrough despite his side claiming a point at promotion-chasing West Brom on Saturday afternoon. On Tuesday night the veteran Boro boss broke the record when he took charge of his 1,602nd game in league management. However, the 3-1 defeat at Luton Town pushed Warnock to the brink.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middlesbrough#Dinosaur#English
chatsports.com

OLIVER HOLT: Football management is more precarious than it ever was and Neil Warnock knows the axe has no respect for age or for records after getting sacked in his 1,603rd game... what he's done is one of our national sport’s greatest achievements

It is Tuesday night under the lights at Kenilworth Road. Neil Warnock doesn’t know it yet but it is the start of one of the happiest and saddest weeks in his football life. Even the longest career in English football management has never hit highs and lows like this before. It is, at least, a good way to start. It feels like a throwback night, vital and visceral and vivid. The kind he thrives on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Not so Special anymore? Jose Mourinho has lost his last EIGHT 'big matches' as a manager and with huge Roma clashes against Napoli, AC Milan and Inter coming up, the Portuguese boss needs to remind the world why he was once considered the best ever

Jose Mourinho's time at Roma so far has played out like a classic 'Special One' highlights reel so far. Sprinting down the touchline after a last minute goal, taunting rival supporters and even the odd public dig at his own Giallorossi fringe players: Mourinho appears to be going through his old hits after recently celebrating 20 years as a first-team boss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Ex-Watford boss Xisco named manager of Huesca

Former Watford boss Xisco Munoz has taken charge of Huesca. Sky Sports says Xisco has been appointed manager of Segunda Division club SD Huesca three weeks after leaving Watford. The Hornets sacked the Spaniard and replaced him with former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. The 41-year-old Xisco has signed a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Graham Potter: Is Brighton boss an England manager in the making?

A remote club in the fourth tier of Swedish football was not the ideal starting point for an aspiring manager, but Graham Potter was just grateful for the opportunity. It was a leap into the unknown and he could have sunk without trace. Instead, Potter guided Ostersunds FK to three promotions in five seasons, followed by a first major trophy and a spot in the Europa League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Unai Emery 'is now the favourite to become Newcastle's new manager', a report claims, with Saudi owners 'keen to pay a huge transfer fee' for the Villarreal boss and plotting to unveil him during the international break

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has reportedly emerged as the favourite to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle. The search for Bruce's predecessor is approaching its third week, with the Magpies' new Saudi owners no closer to appointing a manager to lead them through the battle to stay in the top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sacked Spurs boss Nuno was glum around the training ground, blunt and short with players and SHOCKED them with his lack of match preparation: The inside story on his doomed 124-day reign

Underprepared, undervalued, underwhelming: three words to encapsulate Nuno Espirito Santo’s 124 days in charge of Tottenham. As the players were informed of his sacking just after 9.20am on Monday, there was little surprise. It unravelled quicker than expected but they knew this was coming from the moment he was named Jose Mourinho’s successor in June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

On this day: Aguero breaks City record

It was inevitable, of course. But four years ago today, Sergio Aguero put Manchester City ahead against Napoli in the Champions League and became the Blues' all-time leading goalscorer. His 178th goal for the club meant he overtook Eric Brook in the history books at the Etihad and a 4-2...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Manager Neil Cox sacked as Scunthorpe sit bottom of League Two

Scunthorpe have announced manager Neil Cox has parted company with the club. The Iron are currently bottom of Sky Bet League Two having won only two and lost eight of their 15 league games this season. Scunthorpe finished 22nd last term – three points clear of the relegation zone –...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy