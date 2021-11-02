CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Horse Jockey Miguel Mena has passed away

By Anthony Caruso III
thecapitalsportsreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorse jockey Miguel Men’s has passed away. He was 34. An official cause of death has not been announced yet. However, reports suggest that he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Louisville, Kentucky. For an unknown reason, Mena was walking on the interstate around 7:30 pm, according...

thecapitalsportsreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Bizarre starting gate incident triggers Breeders’ Cup controversy

Controversy enveloped the final Breeders’ Cup race at Del Mar on Friday when a horse that had been removed from the wagering was allowed to run and crossed the finish line first in the $1 million Juvenile Turf. The bizarre incident on one of horse racing’s biggest days occurred after...
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Miguel Mena Update: Churchill Downs Issues Statement Regarding Fallen Rider

(Jockey Miguel Mena died from auto accident on Sunday night / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Miguel Mena, one of the winningest jockeys in Churchill Downs history and a two-time winner of the prestigious Stephen Foster Stakes, was killed in a pedestrian accident on westbound I-64 between Blakenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Lane in Louisville on Sunday night. He was 34, just days shy of his 35th birthday on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
AFP

Controversial trainer Baffert seeks Breeders' Cup Classic win

Controversial trainer Bob Baffert seeks a fifth Breeders' Cup Classic crown while rival Brad Cox chases his first Classic victory with two oddsmakers' darlings in the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown that begins Friday. The $6 million Classic caps two days of Breeders' Cup showcase racing at Del Mar, with five juvenile events Friday at the classic Southern California venue plus nine races on Saturday and more than $31 million at stake. Baffert, 68, brings Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to the Classic after the horse tested positive for a banned substance following his win at Churchill Downs. "He likes this track and is training really well coming up to the race," said Baffert, who won his fourth Classic title last year with Authentic.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Mena
Person
Al Jefferson
UPI News

Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic in a laugher

DEL MAR, Calif., Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Knicks Go won Saturday's $6 million Grade Longines Breeders' Cup Classic in a laugher, leading all the way to a 2 3/4-length win and a certain U.S. Horse of the Year title. The 5-year-old son of Paynter showed a trio of 3-year-old rivals...
SPORTS
ESPN

Veteran jockey Miguel Mena, 34, dies in pedestrian accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Churchill Downs has announced that jockey Miguel Mena, who won nearly 2,100 thoroughbred races in North America and earned $72.4 million in prize money, has died following a pedestrian accident. He was 34. The track stated in a release that Mena was killed Sunday night on westbound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jockey#Presque Isle Downs#Kentucky Derby
HollywoodLife

Miguel Mena: 5 Things To Know About Kentucky Derby Jockey, 34, Who Was Hit By A Car & Killed

The racing world is in mourning following the heartbreaking death of Miguel Mena. The jockey died after being struck by a car in Kentucky. Here’s what you need to know. Miguel Mena was killed in a fatal accident in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday (Oct. 31) night, according to a statement released by Churchill Downs, per the Miami Herald. Miguel, 34, was struck by a car on westbound Interstate 64 near Jeffersontown. The jockey had gotten out of a rideshare vehicle, crossed the eastbound lanes of the highway, and climbed over a retaining wall. Miguel was then struck by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes, and he died at the scene. The driver of the car was interviewed but not charged. The investigation is pending.
KENTUCKY STATE
thepressboxlts.com

Churchill Downs to Hold “Moment of Silence” In Honor of Miguel Mena

(Rider Miguel Mena / Photos by Holly M. Smith) MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR MIGUEL MENA SCHEDULED AFTER RACE 5 WEDNESDAY. What: Churchill Downs, members of the jockey colony and horsemen, along with family and friends, will pay tribute to the late jockey Miguel Mena by gathering in the Trackside Winner’s Circle for a moment of silence. The ceremony will conclude with a solemn performance of “My Old Kentucky Home” performed by bugler Steve Buttleman.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
kingstonthisweek.com

Hall of Fame jockey Hugo Dittfach passes away

The thoroughbred horse racing community is mourning the death of Queen’s Plate-winning jockey Hugo Dittfach, who has passed away at age 85. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. “So many individuals in our racing industry, including myself, are lucky to have cherished memories...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2021 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks, predictions, odds: Record-setting handicapper shares surprising bets

The Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit can end a controversial year on a high note when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar. Trained by Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby in May before infamously failing a postrace drug test that has put the result of that race in question. He enters Saturday's $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2021 on a two-race winning streak, including a dominant five-length victory in the Awesome Again Stakes in his last start. He's 4-1 in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy