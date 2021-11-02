Horse Jockey Miguel Mena has passed away

The racing world is in mourning following the heartbreaking death of Miguel Mena. The jockey died after being struck by a car in Kentucky. Here’s what you need to know. Miguel Mena was killed in a fatal accident in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday (Oct. 31) night, according to a statement released by Churchill Downs, per the Miami Herald. Miguel, 34, was struck by a car on westbound Interstate 64 near Jeffersontown. The jockey had gotten out of a rideshare vehicle, crossed the eastbound lanes of the highway, and climbed over a retaining wall. Miguel was then struck by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes, and he died at the scene. The driver of the car was interviewed but not charged. The investigation is pending.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO