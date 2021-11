When Virginia Democrats wrapped up the 2021 General Assembly session, there were at least two big pieces of unfinished business. Because constitutional amendments need to pass two years in a row before being put to voters, Republicans’ big wins Tuesday raise new doubts about efforts to get rid of Virginia’s now-defunct ban on same-sex marriage […] The post Power shift clouds efforts to scrap gay-marriage ban, expand felon voting rights appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO