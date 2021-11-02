CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Work set for '22 to repair historic Somerset County bridge, replace another

By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtKyQ_0ckLH9UB00
Funds were secured this week to repair the historic Shaffer Covered Bridge in Conemaugh Township. The bridge, pictured in this June 1, 2021 photo, carries traffic onto Route 403. By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com

SOMERSET, Pa. – Efforts are under way to repair one historic Somerset County bridge and replace another one next year, the county’s engineer said Tuesday.

The EADS Group is preparing to submit engineering plans for the replacement of Fike Bridge to PennDOT District 9 for review – a process that will last several months before final approvals are received, said Andy Fedorko, structures and jighway department manager. The Somerset County commissioners granted the engineering firm an extension through March to complete the process.

Fike Bridge was built in 1885 a mile west of Meyersdale, carrying traffic over Bender Bridge Road. The Pratt pony-truss bridge partly collapsed into Elk Run in September 2020 after a vehicle slid into it.

With the bridge demolished after the wreck, it has meant a five-mile detour for several Amish families.

Depending on when final permits are approved, that project could still go out for construction in 2022, Fedorko said.

The prospects are even better for the historic Shaffer Bridge in Conemaugh Township. Bids should be out later this fall to begin work on the 1877-built bridge, which has support-beam issues that have needed to be addressed for several years, Fedorko said.

Construction on that project also won’t begin until 2022 because the necessary pressure-treated lumber will need 120 days to dry in warm temperatures before it can be used to replace the 68-foot bridge.

Temporary measures were taken to support the bridge’s roof over the past year to allow small vehicles to continue to travel through. But the 2022 project will serve as the first major renovation in decades.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meyersdale, PA
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Somerset County, PA
CNN

Biden seeks rebound as he basks in huge political victory

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's soon-to-be-signed $1 trillion infrastructure legislation is a direly needed political win and a vindication of his entire creed of politics. But on its own, it is unlikely to rescue a wobbling presidency as midterm elections loom. If ever a President needed a break, it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truss Bridge#The Eads Group#Jighway Department#Amish
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
4K+
Followers
332
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy