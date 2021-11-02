Work set for '22 to repair historic Somerset County bridge, replace another

Funds were secured this week to repair the historic Shaffer Covered Bridge in Conemaugh Township. The bridge, pictured in this June 1, 2021 photo, carries traffic onto Route 403. By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com

SOMERSET, Pa. – Efforts are under way to repair one historic Somerset County bridge and replace another one next year, the county’s engineer said Tuesday.

The EADS Group is preparing to submit engineering plans for the replacement of Fike Bridge to PennDOT District 9 for review – a process that will last several months before final approvals are received, said Andy Fedorko, structures and jighway department manager. The Somerset County commissioners granted the engineering firm an extension through March to complete the process.

Fike Bridge was built in 1885 a mile west of Meyersdale, carrying traffic over Bender Bridge Road. The Pratt pony-truss bridge partly collapsed into Elk Run in September 2020 after a vehicle slid into it.

With the bridge demolished after the wreck, it has meant a five-mile detour for several Amish families.

Depending on when final permits are approved, that project could still go out for construction in 2022, Fedorko said.

The prospects are even better for the historic Shaffer Bridge in Conemaugh Township. Bids should be out later this fall to begin work on the 1877-built bridge, which has support-beam issues that have needed to be addressed for several years, Fedorko said.

Construction on that project also won’t begin until 2022 because the necessary pressure-treated lumber will need 120 days to dry in warm temperatures before it can be used to replace the 68-foot bridge.

Temporary measures were taken to support the bridge’s roof over the past year to allow small vehicles to continue to travel through. But the 2022 project will serve as the first major renovation in decades.