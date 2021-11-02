CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Monday Mailbag – Episode #3

By Joey Sheeran
eopsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2) Tuesday Trade Deadline (Eagles) Bonus Question: One Musician you can bring from the dead to...

eopsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban admitted he lit into the team on Thursday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is credited with being one of the greatest Xs and Os minds in college football history. Perhaps the most understated element of Saban’s highly decorated coaching acumen is his remarkable understanding of human psychology and how that affects his players. He understands human nature with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Eagles#American Football#Penn State 5
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: Kellen Moore Coaching Rumors?

I hear rumors about Kellen Moore and the head coaching job at TCU. This sounds like Sean Payton all over again. What can Dallas do to ensure that his first head coaching job is coaching the Dallas Cowboys. — JAMES CZUPIL / MECHANICSBURG, PA. David: Let's make one thing clear:...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

2023 5-star CB Cormani McClain drops top 5 schools

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star cornerback Cormani McClain released a top five over the summer. But about three months later, he felt the need to provide an update. McClain dropped a new top five Sunday on Twitter with the caption “The Ones That’s Showing The Most Love.”. Four of the...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Afternoon

Another college football head coach has reportedly been fired. Following a regular season full of notable coaching moves – from USC firing Clay Helton to LSU announcing it’s moving on from Ed Orgeron – a third-year college football head coach has been fired. According to multiple reports, UMass has fired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game ends abruptly following brawl

As far as college football rivalry games go, it doesn’t get much more intense than Johnson C. Smith vs. Livingstone. The 2 schools are credited with playing the first ever HBCU game all the way back in 1892, and this weekend’s game might have been the ugliest of them all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
dcsportsking.com

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa hit with cheap shot by Penn State DT on sideline

Somehow officials missed an egregious cheap shot on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa along the Penn State sidelines Saturday. Tagovailoa was pushed out of bounds on a third quarter play. His momentum carried him into a sea of white jerseys in enemy territory. Then Penn State defensive tackle Fred Hansard decked Tagovailoa, pushing the Terrapins QB to the ground.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Released Sunday Morning

A veteran NFL wide receiver was reportedly released on Sunday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are cutting ties with wide receiver Breshod Perriman. Perriman, 28, was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCF in 2015. He played in...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: Reunion With Jaylon Smith?

With the injury to Jabril Cox and the release of Jaylon Smith by the Packers, is there any chance that the Cowboys may bring him back for additional linebacker depth? — BRIAN BONDURANT / MIDLOTHIAN, VA. David: I don't see it happening. Once you make the decision to move on...
NFL
chatsports.com

Mailbag: “Mirage Not Oasis” Edition

I have never understood momentum swings and/or how a team can go from being completely dominated and looking inept (like the first 3 quarters Friday) to looking like a completely different team and stringing together multiple scoring drives (like the 4th quarter Friday). Another great example might be the Seahawks Packers gazillion interception NFC championship game a handful of years ago. I get that there are adjustments that happen, but why does it take 1/2 or 3/4 of a game? Or that a team with a lead might shift to a prevent defense and let the other team back into it (happens in the NFL all the time).
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly mailbag. We’re here for another hour to answer anything on your mind as the Pittsburgh Steelers get ready to face the Cleveland Browns in an important matchup this weekend. To your questions!. Chris Carey: Did the Front Office really think this was a championship OL...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy