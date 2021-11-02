CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Victim in stable condition following a Baltimore County targeted shooting

By WMAR Staff
 5 days ago
An individual was injured Monday afternoon in a Baltimore County targeted shooting.

Baltimore County detectives say the shooting happened on Monday, at around 3 p.m. in the unit block of Balset Court.

Following the shooting, the victim was driven to the 7100 block of Security Blvd. where police were called. The victim remains in stable condition, but detectives believe this to be a targeted attack.

As detectives continue to investigate this case, they are asking anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020.

Public Safety
Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

