Victim in stable condition following a Baltimore County targeted shooting

An individual was injured Monday afternoon in a Baltimore County targeted shooting.

Baltimore County detectives say the shooting happened on Monday, at around 3 p.m. in the unit block of Balset Court.

Following the shooting, the victim was driven to the 7100 block of Security Blvd. where police were called. The victim remains in stable condition, but detectives believe this to be a targeted attack.

As detectives continue to investigate this case, they are asking anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020.