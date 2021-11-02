Man charged after 4-year-old boy dies in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — A man was arrested by deputies in Rush County after a 4-year-old boy died after he fell off an outdoor playset in September, according to the Rush County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call after the boy fell off the playset and was unresponsive around 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The boy died about an hour later at Rush Memorial Hospital.

The coroner's office determined the boy, Sylas A Fleix-Glass, died of blunt force injuries to the head and abdomen, according to the release. The death was ruled a homicide.

"The extensiveness of the injuries noted at autopsy, including the abdominal injury, do not support the narrative of an accidental swing set fall alone," the pathologist who performed the autopsy noted in the report.

Robert Scott Geise, the boyfriend of the boy's mother, was charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a device or substance used to interfere with a drug or alcohol screen, according to online court records and the release.