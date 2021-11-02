CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon Reportedly Join Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Movie

By Ryan Leston
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a drama about the development of the atomic bomb, has just added Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon. According to Deadline, the pair are now in talks to join Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic. Unfortunately, there are no further...

