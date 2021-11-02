Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon Reportedly Join Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Movie

Warner Bros. released a synopsis for The Batman, giving us more insight into Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of the caped crusader. Based on the synopsis, this version of the Dark Knight will seemingly be a bit darker than previous iterations. With previous versions of Batman on the big screen already taking the detective into more serious territories, specifically Chrsitopher Nolan and Zack Synder’s, Matt Reeves’ Batman is aiming to dive into even grittier territories than we‘ve ever seen from the character on film. #TheBatman In other entertainment news, a new TV spot shows off footage from Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film. And finally, the director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone wants to reunite the wizarding gang for one more game of Quidditch. Director Chris Columbus spoke with Variety, expressing his interest in doing a movie adaptation of the 2016 Harry Potter play, The Cursed Child.
