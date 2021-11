Jimmy Kimmel has released the latest installment of his yearly "I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy" YouTube challenge. Every year at Halloween, the late-night host asks parents to lie to their children by telling their kids that they ate all of the Halloween candy they had gathered while trick-or-treating on Halloween. The parents then film the kids' reactions and send them into the show. This year, as with last year, Kimmel didn't promote the idea since kids have been through enough with the COVID-19 pandemic still going. And yet, parents decided to go through with the bit anyway. Figuring there's no point in letting the videos of tormented children go to waste, he aired a few examples of the unasked-for videos on his show last night.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO