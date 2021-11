Details: Friday, 7 p.m., Shea Stadium in Highlands Ranch. Forecast: It’s been since the 2015 season that the Fairview Knights enter the playoffs coming off a loss, but for this current squad, an upset at Horizon to end the regular season might serve as a refresher that all the little details matter this time of year. FHS racked up 558 yards of offense in the loss, proving that it can be explosive, but a very young defense will need to come to play against the Grizzlies — who average 33.5 points per game and have a stud senior quarterback in Seth Frasier.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO