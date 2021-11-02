Keller Williams and Kaplan launch real estate school

Six acres at 7330 Old Shell Road in Mobile have been sold to a private investor for $267,000. David Cooper of the Berkshire Hathaway Cooper & Co., Inc. Commercial Division represented the sellers and buyer. According to AL.com, Secret Scientist Clothing has leased 4,400 ft2 of office space at 1400 Montlimar Drive, also in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks of Stirling Properties. Nearby, USA Health has opened a medical office in 3,500 ft2 in University Place at 820 University Boulevard, according to Meeks and Nathan Handmacher of Stirling Properties, who worked with the landlord on the lease. Harry Brislin of USA Properties worked with the tenant. In Saraland, a local investor paid $160,000 for 1.03 acres at 416 Highway 43 South in Salarand and plans to market the commercial property for lease or build to suit, according to Angie McArthur of Stirling Properties, who represented the buyer. Joey Betbeze of Betbeze Realty worked for the seller. In Brewton, A Nails Salon has leased 1,200 ft2 in Douglas Square at 2079 Douglas Ave. and plans to open by the end of the year, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO