Real Estate

Keller Williams and Kaplan launch real estate school

By Brooklee Han
realtrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranchise real estate brokerage Keller Williams announced Tuesday that it is partnering with educational and test prep services platform Kaplan to create the KW School of Real Estate (KSCORE). KSCORE is a fully-digital real estate training program that will offer state approved pre-licensing courses, as well as continuing education...

www.realtrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelcn.com

Keller Williams opens new office in Geneseo.

GENESEO – After months of planning Keller Williams Realty representatives on Wednesday opened their new real estate office at 11 Megan Drive in Geneseo. “There is a lot of growth out here in Geneseo and there is definitely a need for real estate offices and we are bringing a new product into town,” said Chuck Hilbert, broker owner.
GENESEO, NY
NEWSBTC

Blocities Launched a Real Estate Marketplace on Solana Network

Blocities has allowed interested investors to engage in real estate connections and transactions faster and smarter, while linking up title companies, escrow, sellers, and buyers all on a customer-friendly blockchain-driven platform powered by Solana. Empowering Real estate via Blockchain by Blocities. Blocities solution is that it allows the data to...
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Check out this easy-living, move-in ready house right next to Goose Pond, offered Maureen White Kirkby of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty. What’s on the Market – An expanded collection of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

Crime is out of control and without well-funded, and publicly supported, police work to take control of the streets, quality of life will certainly keep plummeting. While street crimes are hard to ignore thanks to sensational reporting, popular real-time crime reporting smartphone apps, and, of course, word on the streets, financial crimes are being left completely unchecked by law enforcement and doing great damage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Leasing Specialist – Real Estate

Assists leadership with Real Estate Services lease administration activities for various Atrium Health owned legal entities and some regional managed entities. Ensures that all real property leases are compliant with all leasing and related administration. Understands and practices communicating important real estate leasing-related information to departments and organizations within their responsibility.
REAL ESTATE
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Overview

Six acres at 7330 Old Shell Road in Mobile have been sold to a private investor for $267,000. David Cooper of the Berkshire Hathaway Cooper & Co., Inc. Commercial Division represented the sellers and buyer. According to AL.com, Secret Scientist Clothing has leased 4,400 ft2 of office space at 1400 Montlimar Drive, also in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks of Stirling Properties. Nearby, USA Health has opened a medical office in 3,500 ft2 in University Place at 820 University Boulevard, according to Meeks and Nathan Handmacher of Stirling Properties, who worked with the landlord on the lease. Harry Brislin of USA Properties worked with the tenant. In Saraland, a local investor paid $160,000 for 1.03 acres at 416 Highway 43 South in Salarand and plans to market the commercial property for lease or build to suit, according to Angie McArthur of Stirling Properties, who represented the buyer. Joey Betbeze of Betbeze Realty worked for the seller. In Brewton, A Nails Salon has leased 1,200 ft2 in Douglas Square at 2079 Douglas Ave. and plans to open by the end of the year, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling.
MOBILE, AL
holycitysinner.com

William Means Real Estate Team Expands with New Agent

Kaelin Hall (right), recently named a “Rising Star” in Charleston real estate, has joined William Means Real Estate, one of the most established firms in Charleston. Hall grew up just outside of the District of Columbia and has an inherent love for historic properties and architecture. She attended Washington and Lee University and graduated with honors, receiving degrees in business and philosophy.
CHARLESTON, SC
rismedia.com

William Raveis Acquires Fenton & Lang Real Estate

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE), a family-owned real estate company in Florida and the Northeast, announced it has acquired Fenton & Lang, a luxury and family-owned brokerage with $300 million in 2020 production on Jupiter Island and Hobe Sound, Florida. Fenton & Lang’s two offices on the Treasure Coast, located 25 miles north of the Palm Beaches, will now operate under the WRRE luxury brand, marking WRRE’s entry into this market. Brother-and-sister duo and co-owners Adrian Reed and Lia Reed Bohannon have a long family history on Jupiter Island: The Reeds’ grandparents were integral in the preservation of the natural beauty and integrity of Jupiter Island, a barrier island nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, making it one of the most unique communities in the country.
REAL ESTATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities real estate agent leads diversity approach across U.S. for Keller Williams

For decades, Julia Lashay Israel has been a Twin Cities real estate agent and, for much of that time, she's done more than sell homes. In addition to being managing partner of The Signature Group at Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes in Minneapolis, she is co-founder and owner of Refocus University, a real estate training firm that focuses on career development and diversity.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Inman.com

Why this Keller Williams team leader is betting big on the company's future

The line between brokerages and large expansion teams is already blurry, but they can co-exist. Here’s why expansion team leader Adam Hergenrother is investing in the future of Keller Williams’ teams with the rebrand to Livian and further growth investment from KW. Last week’s launch of Livian, our team’s rebrand...
BUSINESS
wdnonline.com

Real Estate Today

Featuring Western Oklahoma’s finest real estate investments. Time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic had many Americans tackling the home improvement project they had been dreaming of. The top reason Americans haven’t completed their pandemic project is because it takes too much time. 5. Brighten the block. An easy...
REAL ESTATE
realtrends.com

Partnering with out-of-state real estate agents and teams

Five years ago, Jon Lahey, CEO and Founder, The Fine Living Group at eXp, envisioned partnering with other real estate agents, both locally and in other states. However, the numbers never added up. At the time, he worked at a brick-and-mortar brokerage and would have had to get real estate...
MLS
irei.com

CONTI Capital launches $150m real estate fund

CONTI Capital, a real estate investment company with more than $1.25 billion in transactions, has launched its fourth investment fund to raise $150 million for the acquisition of multifamily properties and the development of new vertical and horizontal rental housing. CONTI’s RE High-Growth Fund IV offers accredited investors, wealth managers...
REAL ESTATE
realtrends.com

Arrived Homes wants you to be a landlord

Arrived Homes, founded in 2019 and backed by Jeff Bezos and Marc Benioff, operates on a simple premise: it shouldn’t just be the investment banks and hedge funds that scoop up single-family homes and tap them for rental income. Arrived wants every average Joe and Jane in America to be a landlord.
REAL ESTATE
dailymemphian.com

Commercial brokers launch Memphis-centric real estate firm

Dustin Jones and Jonathan Aur want to create a company that is designed by-Memphis, for-Memphis. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists plus more than 20 freelancers, all of whom work around the clock to cover the issues impacting our community. Subscriptions - and donations - also help fund our community access programs which provide free access to K-12 schools, senior-living facilities and more. Thank you for making our work possible.
MEMPHIS, TN
