CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Howe

C-SUITE: Meet Leon Mead II of Mead Law Group

By Editor’s Note
businesspress.vegas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon Mead II is the managing partner of Mead Law Group LLP. A: Currently reading “The Fourth Turning” by William Strauss and Neil Howe, which describes their belief that our society is in the fourth turn of a major world cycle, which is characterized and reflected by much of the chaotic...

businesspress.vegas

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
nnbw.com

People: Nevada's Alan Feldman earns 2021 Peter Mead Memorial Award

At the 2021 Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in early October, the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers presented the 2021 Peter Mead Memorial Award Honoring Excellence in Gaming Media & Communications to Alan Feldman, chair of the State of Nevada Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling. “It is a humbling...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Mead Law Group Llp#Covid
Axios Charlotte

What does the future of remote work look like in Charlotte?

Fully remote work and hybrid models have become priorities for job seekers, so we asked Charlotte companies how they’re adjusting to this new normal. By the numbers: 52% of U.S. workers say they want hybrid work, per McKinsey. And 45% of U.S. firms say they want to pursue such a model, according to a CNBC survey. The […] The post What does the future of remote work look like in Charlotte? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy