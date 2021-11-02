Jason Momoa shares he got COVID-19 'right after the premiere' of 'Dune' in London

Press Association

The opulent "Dune" premiere in London came at a cost for Jason Momoa.

The 42-year-old star, who plays Duncan Idaho in the Denis Villeneuve sci-fi epic, confirmed on his Instagram Story that he tested positive for COVID-19 "right after" attending the London premiere (h/t People).

"There was a lot of people I met in England, so got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows?" Momoa said. "Either way, I'm doing fine. Thank you for all your concerns and love, and yeah, I'm just camped out in my house."

The video was captured by TMZ, as well as other videos shared by Momoa of pro skateboarder Erik Ellington, his "roommate" during quarantine.