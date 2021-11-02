CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jason Momoa shares he got COVID-19 'right after the premiere' of 'Dune' in London

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05woFC_0ckLEBzL00
Press Association

The opulent "Dune" premiere in London came at a cost for Jason Momoa.

The 42-year-old star, who plays Duncan Idaho in the Denis Villeneuve sci-fi epic, confirmed on his Instagram Story that he tested positive for COVID-19 "right after" attending the London premiere (h/t People).

"There was a lot of people I met in England, so got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows?" Momoa said. "Either way, I'm doing fine. Thank you for all your concerns and love, and yeah, I'm just camped out in my house."

The video was captured by TMZ, as well as other videos shared by Momoa of pro skateboarder Erik Ellington, his "roommate" during quarantine.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. willing to rejoin Browns amid drama?

Cleveland Browns big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was "excused" from practice for a second straight day amid drama linked with his father's social media posts that blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for the perceived lack of chemistry between the two teammates on the field. Mayfield told reporters Wednesday he would...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ohio State QB Jack Miller suspended after OVI arrest

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without reserve redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller, perhaps for the rest of the season. Miller has been suspended for an unannounced amount of time following his arrest on a charge that he operated a vehicle while impaired. "Ohio State University student-athlete Jack Miller was...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Jason Momoa tests positive for COVID-19 during filming of ‘Aquaman 2’

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVD-19 while filming the latest installment of the franchise in the United Kingdom, according to a report. Momoa, 42, has been self-isolating since receiving the diagnosis on the set of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” an insider told The Sun. “Jason is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Ellington
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Jason Momoa
TMZ.com

Jason Momoa Quarantines with Pro Skateboarder After Catching COVID

Jason Momoa is killing time as he quarantines after contracting COVID-19 -- but he at least has some good (and skilled) company that'll flip his wig ... not to mention flipping a board. The "Aquaman" star is isolating at his crib -- this after coming down with the virus following...
PUBLIC HEALTH
T3.com

Jason Momoa got in shape for Aquaman 2 with a very non-aquatic workout

Jason Momoa is awesome. He looks like an honest dude who gets genuinely excited over many things, including throwing knives into walls and, as it turns out, indoor climbing. And it's probably for the best that he likes climbing as he needs to get in shape for his next big role as the titular superhero in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Jason Momoa Thought It Was A Prank When Denis Villeneuve Called Him About His ‘Dune’ Role

With millions of people being exposed to the beauty and majesty of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel, “Dune,” thanks to the new film adaptation from director Denis Villeneuve, folks are learning about the characters that populate the world of Arrakis, including Duncan Idaho (and yes, people have thoughts about that name). And in the film, Idaho is brought to life courtesy of Jason Momoa, an actor that is just as surprised as many viewers to find out that he was hand-selected to be part of the sci-fi epic.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Jason Momoa In Quarantine; 'Aquaman' 2 May Be Halted

Following the Dune premiere, Jason Momoa says he tested positive for covid, which may mean filming on Aquaman 2 could be halted. Jason Momoa filled his fans in on the news on his Instagram story where he looks to be just fine. "Yeah, I got hit with covid right after...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Covid 19
MovieWeb

Dune Director Literally Brought Jason Momoa Off a Mountain to Play Duncan Idaho

If you were looking for an actor who could be described as "a ladies' man with dark luxurious hair and a piercing gaze" then most people would instantly think of Jason Momoa, and that is just one of the reasons he is perfectly cast as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's new adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, as this the author's original description of the character. While the character of Duncan is seen as a mentor by Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides in the movie, Momoa was just as much in awe of his fellow co-stars. In an interview with IndieWire, the Aquaman star talked about the camaraderie he felt during filming, and how the director literally made him come down from a mountain to take the role in the sci-fi epic.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Can Add COVID-19 to List of On-Set Injuries and Mishaps

Filming for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently underway In Hertfordshire, England, and unfortunately, star Jason Momoa tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating. The Sun reports that the production team is hoping to manage the issue so that filming Isn't derailed too much. "Jason is fine luckily...
MOVIES
Page Six

Jason Momoa is ‘doing fine’ amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Aquaman is getting back in the swim of things. Actor Jason Momoa says he is on the mend after coming down with a case of COVID-19 that he believes he got at his latest film premiere. “I’m doing fine,” the 42-year-old said in a video posted to his Instagram (via...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Jason Momoa said this ‘Dune’ scene was a nod to his son

Best known for playing rugged, physically intimidating characters, Jason Momoa said starring in “Dune” gave him a chance to explore his loving, fatherly side. It wasn’t just in the way his character, Duncan Idaho, cared for and mentored Paul (Timothée Chalamet), son of ocean planet ruler Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) — though he acknowledged that was rewarding. But a moment of on-screen combat gave the “Game of Thrones” actor the chance to acknowledge his real-life son.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Jason Momoa Talks About the Fight Scenes in ‘Dune’ and the Moment That Was a Signal to His Son

Jason Momoa is no stranger to fight scenes. Since he exploded into the cultural zeitgeist with the likes of Game of Thrones and Aquaman, Momoa has fought with swords, guns, and even Tridents. Yet according to IndieWire's recent interview with Momoa, the fighting that is displayed in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is a fighting style that he wasn’t entirely familiar with.
MOVIES
The Independent

Dune: Jason Momoa reveals he hid secret tribute to his son in martial arts scene

Jason Momoa has revealed he snuck an Easter egg into Dune in tribute to his son.The Game of Thrones star appears in the newly released sci-fi blockbuster as Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides.Momoa’s character mentors Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in martial arts, which he says were inspired by the Filipino national martial art of Kali.In an interview with IndieWire, Momoa said that he “never really learned” the martial art style prior to Dune, though his son knew it well.“My son does that,” Momoa said. “There’s definitely these intimate moments where I’m signalling to my son. “That’s...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy