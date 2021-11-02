CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

November to Start Cool, Gradually Warm Up

wmix94.com
 6 days ago

ILLINOIS (RFD) — A cool Halloween is opening the door for a cooler start to November but things could warm back up towards...

www.wmix94.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Warmest weather of the week expected to come tomorrow

Temperatures today returned to the 60s as we warmed up quickly under a sunny sky. In fact, today we experienced 99.8% sunshine, just 0.2% cloud cover! This actually marks the third consecutive day that cloud cover has been 0.2% or less. Southerly wind was light, but also assisted in the amount of warming we did from a low in the low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
WSFA

Cool, dry start to the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a chilly morning, we will see a nice warm up in our future! Temperatures may have dipped down into the upper 30s for central Alabama and lower 40s across the southern half of the state, but an abundant amount of sunshine will help heat our air up quickly... since our atmosphere is dry, a mostly sunny day will crank the afternoon highs up later into the 70s later today. Comfortable and seasonable - perfect for early November!
MONTGOMERY, AL
southfloridareporter.com

Cool Start For Florida Before Warming Up Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, clouds at times, and a few late day showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Wednesday will be sunny once again along...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Severe Weather#Start Cool
kq2.com

A warm and sunny start to the week

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs making a run for the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build back into the area Tuesday as a cold front slowly approaches the area. A few sprinkles can not be ruled out as this cold stalls in our area. A better chance for rain will return Wednesday afternoon into the evening as the cold front finally moves through the area. Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

Chilly start, but warming up with sunshine for Monday!

Highs Friday will be similar to Thursday along with sunshine, but the weekend will have more seasonable conditions return to south-central Kentucky!. Chilly air will be with us today despite the sunshine, with high temperatures only a couple degrees warmer than Wednesday!. Chilly latter half to the week!. Updated: Nov....
ENVIRONMENT
KRIS 6 News

Warm, humid, breezy for much of week

We'll have warm, humid and breezy conditions for much of the week with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s through Thursday. Then on Thursday evening and early Friday, our next cold front will move through, bringing cooler and drier air back to South Texas.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WISH-TV

Warm start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nice start to Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s with lots of sunshine! Expect a great Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s with loads of sunshine!. Monday night lows will fall to the mid to upper 40s!. Tuesday will be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
13 WHAM

A warm start to the workweek

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing some nice weather yesterday, it will continue to warm up today. Expect plenty of sunshine today. Highs will reach the mid 60s this afternoon. That's well above average for this time of year. The average high is in the lower 50s this time of year.
ROCHESTER, NY
KWQC

Sunny and warm start to the week

The budget for the fundraiser states that the giving is already underway, and an event organizer says it will continue for at least the next two weeks. QC Transit Systems offer free rides for Vets during Veterans Week. Updated: 1 hour ago. QC Transit Systems announced they will be offering...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy