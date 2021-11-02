CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Allegedly Not Dating, But It Sure Sounds Like He Was Attentive On The SNL Set

By Erik Swann
 5 days ago
Kim Kardashian has been quite busy as of late and, as usual, her exploits have garnered quite a bit of attention. The TV personality and business mogul is currently in the midst of a divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, and she’s working on her family’s new show for Hulu. We...

goodhousekeeping.com

Scott Disick Is Reportedly Spiraling Over Ex Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Scott Disick, Page Six reports, is not taking the news well that Kourtney Kardashian, his on-off ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, is engaged to Travis Barker. Disick struggled with Kardashian dating Barker throughout the two’s less-than-year-long relationship. Disick had wanted to reconcile with Kardashian prior to Barker and...
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian’s throwback pictures are proof that she ages backwards

Next time you’re scrolling through your Instagram feed, pay attention to celebrity pictures. Sometimes, I’ll find myself double tapping what I thought was a recent picture – until I realise it’s actually a throwback pic and said celeb just defies the concept of time. Just look at that throwback picture Paris Hilton.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Meanest Thing Her Daughter North Has Ever Said To Her

Kim Kardashian opened up about some of her parenting decisions in a recent ‘Mom Confessions’ video from ‘Bubble.’. Kids really do say some of the darnedest things, no matter who you are! Kim Kardashian, 40, opened up about the “meanest thing” that her oldest daughter North West, 8, has ever said to her in a clip from Bubble’s “Mom Confessions” posted on Tuesday October 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s little one attempts to clap back at her mom are mostly insults directed at her interior design choices!
Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner went on a huge rant about Khloé Kardashian

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners are a close-knit family, and Kris Jenner has proven so once again by going on a huge rant about how much she loves daughter Khloé Kardashian. Gushing about Khloé on Instagram, Kris told followers she wanted to share her "love and appreciation" for her...
Popculture

Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Threw Tantrum Mid-Flight to 'SNL' Over Travis Barker's Lost Phone

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly became frantic on a flight from Los Angeles to New York on Wednesday when her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, lost his phone on the plane. A passenger on the commercial flight told Page Six Friday Kardashian got into a "kerfuffle" with the flight attendants who asked her to take her seat in business class. Kardashian and Barker are in New York City this weekend since Barker is appearing on Saturday Night Live with rapper Young Thug.
Cosmopolitan

Kanye West makes public declaration for Kim Kardashian: 'I want us to be together'

Kanye West has made a public declaration about his relationship with former wife Kim Kardashian, saying that he still wants them to be together. The Yeezy founder also made claims about their high profile divorce, saying that he has never actually seen the papers and that the pair are still married, despite Kim filing for divorce back in February of this year.
wonderwall.com

Kate Beckinsale sheds light on her ex Pete Davidson's mysterious appeal, plus more news

Kate Beckinsale reacts to post about ex Pete Davidson's appeal. For the third night in less than a week, Pete Davidson was spotted out with Kim Kardashian West on Nov. 3, fueling rumors he and the recent "SNL" host are more than just friends. Meanwhile, the internet is quite literally all atwitter with what Pete and Kim's rumored romance can tell us about the gravitational pull Pete seems to have when it comes to women in Hollywood. "What if god came down to earth and just dated Pete Davidson," one Twitter user joked after photos surfaced that showed Kim clutching the 27-year-old's hand. "We need everybody to stop dating Pete Davidson til we figure out what's going on," another determined. One person who's decidedly not trying to unravel Pete's lady-magnet mystery? That would be Kate Beckinsale, who waded into the Pete-dating pond in 2019. This week, Kate spotted — and liked — a Nov. 2 tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'w** is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality." In addition to Kate, Pete's apparently nice personality has also earned him relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David in recent years.
Kim Kardashian's Friends Are Concerned About Pete Davidson's "Heartbreaker Reputation"

TBH, the fact that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be a ~thing~ now is still sinking in and we welcome any and all insights into this unexpected pairing and how they came to be. A Kardashian source just offered some intel about the latter, revealing that Kim put real thought into whether or not she should go for it with the SNL star, polling her inner circle about the potential 'ship.
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand. Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.
Fox News

'Saturday Night Live' puts Kim Kardashian's family, O.J. Simpson on trial in 'People's Kourt' sketch

Kim Kardashian put herself and her family on trial during a "Saturday Night Live" sketch this weekend. The sketch showed Kim doing an impression of her older sister, Kourtney, on a parody courtroom reality series titled "People’s Kourt." The idea was that it would be the first of the family’s exclusive deal with Hulu that will see them produce follow-ups to their hit reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," which ended in June.
Life and Style Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-Friend Larsa Pippen ‘Knew’ Travis Barker Was The One for Her Before Engagement

No bad blood. Former best friend to the Kardashians Larsa Pippen not only supports Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, she claims she saw it coming. “I knew he was the guy,” Larsa, 47, responded to a fan when they asked if she was “happy for Kourtney and Travis” during a Q&A session via Instagram Stories on Monday, October 18. The Real Housewives of Miami alum did not respond to the follower’s additional comment, where they said they missed her “friendship with Kourtney.”
KXLY

Travis Barker had ‘a really big’ hand in designing Kourtney’s engagement ring

Travis Barker had a “really big” hand in the design of the “flawless” custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian West’s two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.
