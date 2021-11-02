CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017 – March 2020 Pre-pandemic Data Release

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019-2020 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) suspended data collection in March...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
hamburgreporter.com

Survey highlights pandemic’s effects on mental, physical health in rural Iowa

The pandemic has taken a steep toll on mental health in many of Iowa’s rural communities, according to survey data gathered by an Iowa State University rural sociologist. The pandemic strained the mental health and personal relationships of many rural Iowans, while residents in larger towns tended to report physical health and economic challenges with greater frequency, according to the survey data collected between December 2020 and February 2021. The results illustrate how the pandemic impacted communities in different ways and can inform how public policies are constructed to address these challenges, said David Peters, a professor of sociology at Iowa State University who led the survey effort.
IOWA STATE
ifiberone.com

Confluence Health releases latest employee vaccination data

WENATCHEE - Confluence Health officials say close to 92 percent of its employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to data released Tuesday by Confluence, all employees actively working on campus are fully-vaccinated. The about 7.5 percent of employees who are not vaccinated have either been granted an exemption and accommodations to work from home, or have not been granted an exemption and have been placed on a 12-week leave of absence.
WENATCHEE, WA
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Collection#Data Set#Nutrition#Nhanes Data
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Gazette

Biennial Colorado Health Access Survey shows how Coloradans fared during pandemic

The biennial Colorado Health Access Survey, released Wednesday by the Colorado Health Institute, indicated that COVID-19 caused "historic shifts in health, access to care, and social and economic conditions." More Coloradans than ever reported mental health challenges, and that was especially true of young adults. "Fewer people went to the...
COLORADO STATE
stepoutbuffalo.com

Free Discovery Call From Health is Wealth Nutrition

Do you have questions about what it’s like to work with a dietitian? You’re not alone! For many people, the first time working with any health professional usually comes with a lot of questions about what to expect and how the process works. This is where the discovery call comes in handy. During this call we will discuss your health concerns, goals, my process, and answer any other questions you way have. If you are having a busy day, please email me at yenbuffalodietitian@gmail.com and we can discuss the same information there.Talk to you soon and looking forward to working together!
FITNESS
Sequim Gazette

Free radio forum to examine eye-related health

Dr. Eric Van Orman will present “Ocular Conditions & Current Treatments,” a WOW! Working on Wellness Radio Forum from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, on KSQM 91.5 FM. Van Orman will discuss common ocular conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration and diabetic eye disease along with the latest treatments for these conditions.
SEQUIM, WA
stanford.edu

Pandemic Puzzle: The role of data in the pandemic

On Oct. 28, epidemiologists, public health advocates, government leaders and technology experts gathered to discuss how to improve our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual symposium -- "Tracking and Mitigating a 21st Century Pandemic" -- was the third in a four-part Pandemic Puzzle series, hosted by the Stanford...
STANFORD, CA
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy