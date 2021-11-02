CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunshine and 40s heading into Tuesday afternoon

By Sean Everson
KETV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures have bounced back into the 40s Tuesday afternoon after starting the day in the 20s. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update. Penny Hoarder Issues “Urgent” Alert: 6 Companies Are Overcharging You. Best Amazon tech gifts...

www.ketv.com

SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
The Independent

AirPods Black Friday deals 2021: The best discounts to expect on Apple’s earbuds this year

AirPods might just be the hottest Apple accessory of all time. Selling in their tens of millions, they have quickly become a must-have for all iPhone owners, and arguably created the truly wireless earphone market we know today.There are currently three versions of AirPods, the regular model (which is available with or without a wireless charging), the pricier AirPods pro, which features active noise cancelling, and the flagship AirPods max over-ear headphones. Apple was rumoured to be updating the regular AirPods with a new third-generation model for 2021, but that hasn’t happened yet.Retail prices start at £159 for the regular...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + a $200 Gift Card + Apple HomePod Mini The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops With holiday supply chain disruptions causing a lot of nervousness, we know that many of our readers are doing their Christmas shopping as early as possible. And as per usual, some of the year’s top tech gifts come...
ELECTRONICS
abc27 News

Mechanical watches are back in style. Why are they suddenly so popular?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What to know about mechanical watches Smartwatches and fitness trackers have dominated the timepiece market for a few years, but recently, there has been a revived interest in mechanical watches. While they may lack the bells and whistles of their high-tech counterparts, they have an understated […]
LIFESTYLE
Engadget

This power station is $536 with this pre-Black Friday sale

Does your on-the-go kit include a portable generator? If not, you’re missing out on an easy solution to dead smartphone woes and other non-functioning device issues. The benefits of having one are many: You can charge a variety of devices at once and even use everyday kitchen appliances in a pinch. Whether you’re at the park across the street, on the boat in the middle of the ocean or enjoying a with the family, a portable power station is essential.
SHOPPING
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on iPhones, MacBooks, Beats and more

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! It’s November and the countdown to Black Friday, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza, has officially begun. Soon you’ll be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has blossomed into a weekend-long discounting party and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. With Very and AO already releasing some early Black Friday deals, soon enough we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events,...
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon Prime: Don't shop early Black Friday deals without using these benefits

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday is almost here, but Amazon already has a slew of early deals available ahead of Nov. 26. And if you've got a Prime membership, you'll want to take full advantage of your benefits to make shopping a breeze -- and we're not just talking about the free one- and two-day shipping.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods Pro are Already Discounted Online

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $59 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $189.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
KETV.com

Breezy and warm Sunday

Penny Hoarder Issues “Urgent” Alert: 6 Companies Are Overcharging You. It's time to turn your clocks back. Here's how to make it an easier transition.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Popular Items on Sale

Americans are struggling to check off every item on their grocery list due to a combination of price hikes, purchase limits, and shortages. Even Costco isn't immune to the ongoing supply chain issues, with members reporting rising totals on their receipts. Luckily, the warehouse chain just announced a sale on...
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES

