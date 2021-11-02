CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabah Fakhri, Syrian tenor who helped preserve classical Arabic music, dies at 88

By Sarah Dadouch
SFGate
 5 days ago

BEIRUT - Sabah Fakhri, a commanding Syrian tenor who helped preserve classical Arabic music with marathon-length concerts around the world, including one 10-hour performance without break in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1968 that earned him a Guinness World Record entry, died Nov. 2 in Damascus. He was 88. Syrian state...

www.sfgate.com

Person
Sabah Fakhri
