A man who tried to offer police evidence to aid the investigation into serial killer Stephen Port has condemned the force for “institutional homophobia” for dismissing his claims about victims based on their sexual orientation.John Pape said he offered information to the Metropolitan Police in 2014 about Gabriel Kovari, one of Port’s victims, with whom he claims to have had a “whirlwind friendship.”By September, the killer had murdered Anthony Walgate, Mr Kovari and Daniel Whitworth. He administered fatal doses of the drug GHB to the men before disposing of their bodies in the graveyard of St Margaret of Antioch church...

