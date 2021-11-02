Jets' Dylan Samberg: Skating in non-contact sweater

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron had zero goals heading into Thursday night’s showdown with the Red Wings at TD Garden. But by the end of the second period, the Bruins captain had already secured his seventh career hat trick. As is the case with just about everything that Bergeron does, he made it all look so easy. Even with a goose egg next to his goal tally entering the night, he knew that he’d eventually light the lamp this season. So did his teammates and his head coach. “Honestly, I think it’s one of those things where I have been in the...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO