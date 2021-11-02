CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Predators

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Markstrom will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus Nashville, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet...

www.cbssports.com

Sports Illustrated

Jacob Markstrom is Playing Elite Hockey Right Now

Sure, it was against a depleted Pittsburgh Penguins team, but that's absolutely nothing to scoff at. Jacob Markstrom recorded his second shutout in three nights in a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh, highlighted by an early save of the season candidate with his incredible desperation stick save. Frankly, Markstrom is playing...
NHL
USA Today

Markstrom records another shutout, Flames top Penguins 4-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Markstrom and the Calgary Flames put an emphatic end to a lengthy, successful five-game trip. Markstrom stopped 45 shots for his second shutout in his last three starts, and the Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 Thursday night. “We have a long flight,” Markstrom said. “It...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Blown Home Opener, Masterful Markstrom & Vladar Debut

Flames Weekly looks at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for our take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let us know how you thought the team performed or to post any ideas or questions you have about the Flames.
NHL
The Associated Press

Markstrom, Flames blank Flyers 4-0 for 6th straight victory

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan has no complaints over his reduced role this season as the Calgary Flames rattle off wins. Monahan had a goal and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves as the Calgary Flames blanked the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 Saturday night for their sixth straight win.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Markstrom's shutout leads Flames past Flyers for sixth-straight win

CALGARY — Sean Monahan scored his first goal of the season and added an assist Saturday night as the Calgary Flames, backstopped by Jacob Markstrom's 20-save shutout, made it six wins in a row with a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund, into...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Jacob Markstrom Earns NHL First Star For His Play Last Week

For his efforts last week, Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom was named NHL First Star for his play between the pipes and it would be hard to argue otherwise. Markstrom started three of the four Flames games last week and won all three in spectacular fashion. He started the week with a 28 save effort in a 5-1 victory over the NY Rangers. He followed that up with a 45 save performance in a 4-0 shut out of the Pittsburgh Penguins. And not to be outdone, he closed the week with a 20 save shut out of the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. So if you’re keeping score at home that’s three games and one goal allowed on 93 shots. That’s a .989 Save% on the week. Not too shabby.
NHL
chatsports.com

The Morning After Philadelphia: Jacob Markstrom Tied A Career High Last Night

-Hot Start!: The Flames won their 6th straight game last night and it’s lead to one of their hottest starts in a while. It’s the first time since 2010-11 that Calgary has won six of their ten games. -Just Another Shutout: Jacob Markstrom is one of the NHL’s best goalies,...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

After making history, Markstrom and Flames still hungry to achieve more

The goalie made Flames history, as did the team. It’s getting kind of spooky how good these Calgary Flames are playing these days. As the first goalie in franchise lore to rack up three shutouts in a four-game span, Jacob Markstrom helped stake the 6-1-1 Flames to their best October ever.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes back on top; Markstrom drives Flames’ climb

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Carolina Hurricanes are back in the top spot thanks to a perfect 8-0-0 start through the month of October. Elsewhere, the St. Louis Blues continue to benefit from a trade they did not make, while the Calgary Flames make a big climb thanks to Jacob Markstrom turning into a brick wall.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS

FLAMES (6-1-1) vs. PREDATORS (4-4-0) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (11) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (7) Goals - Tanner Jeannot (4) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 29.2% (3rd) / PK - 84.6% (11th) Predators:. PP -...
NHL
abc17news.com

Gaudreau, Markstrom lead Flames to 6-0 win over Rangers

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for his league-best fourth shutout of the season and the Calgary Flames extended their point streak to 10 games with a 6-0 win over the New York Rangers. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and three assists to stretch his point streak to six games, and Sean Monahan, Brad Richardson and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary. The Flames improved to 7-0-3 since a season-opening loss to Edmonton for their longest point streak since an 11-game run from Dec. 13, 2017 to Jan. 25, 2018. Igor Shesterkin had 31 saves for the Rangers, who lost their second straight and finished 1-1-2 on a four-game trip.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

The Morning After New York: Jacob Markstrom Just Shutting Them Down

NHL Standings - Recap. -Another Donut: Another game, another shut out for Jacob Markstrom. It’s kind of becoming a weekly thing here. Markstrom stopped all 22 NY shots last night and some were absolutely spectacular and grabbed his NHL leading 4th shut out on the season. The 4 blankings are a career high for the Flames top goalie.
NHL
NHL

Markstrom gets another shutout for Flames in victory against Rangers

Watch all the saves from Jacob Markstrom's fourth shutout of the season in a 6-0 win over the Rangers. Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist and Matthew Tkachuk had one goal and three assists for the Flames (7-1-3) who have points in 10 straight (7-0-3) for the first time since an 11-game run from Dec. 31, 2017 to Jan. 25, 2018.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames News & Rumors: Markstrom, Backlund, Mangiapane & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Jacob Markstrom was selected as the NHL’s first star of the week thanks to his superb play as of late. On a more serious note, Mikael Backlund, who is the team’s National Hockey League Players Association’s (NHLPA) representative, spoke with TSN regarding the Kyle Beach situation. In other news, Andrew Mangiapane has been red hot to start the season and is starting to garner some serious attention throughout the league. Last but not least, the team has been getting some very reliable play from their “Dad Line,” one that consists of Backlund, Blake Coleman and Tyler Pitlick.
NHL

