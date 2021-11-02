Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Predators

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Jacob Markstrom was selected as the NHL’s first star of the week thanks to his superb play as of late. On a more serious note, Mikael Backlund, who is the team’s National Hockey League Players Association’s (NHLPA) representative, spoke with TSN regarding the Kyle Beach situation. In other news, Andrew Mangiapane has been red hot to start the season and is starting to garner some serious attention throughout the league. Last but not least, the team has been getting some very reliable play from their “Dad Line,” one that consists of Backlund, Blake Coleman and Tyler Pitlick.
Comments / 0