Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Predators

For his efforts last week, Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom was named NHL First Star for his play between the pipes and it would be hard to argue otherwise. Markstrom started three of the four Flames games last week and won all three in spectacular fashion. He started the week with a 28 save effort in a 5-1 victory over the NY Rangers. He followed that up with a 45 save performance in a 4-0 shut out of the Pittsburgh Penguins. And not to be outdone, he closed the week with a 20 save shut out of the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. So if you’re keeping score at home that’s three games and one goal allowed on 93 shots. That’s a .989 Save% on the week. Not too shabby.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO