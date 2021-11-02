CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Wyatt Kalynuk: Nearing return to action

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

According to coach Jeremy Colliton, Kalynuk (ankle) is "closer" but won't play Wednesday...

www.cbssports.com

WGN News

Patrick Kane returns to the Blackhawks from COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO – One part of the Blackhawks’ difficult on ice start to the 2021-2022 season has been the fact that their best player hasn’t been on the ice for a week-and-a-half. Patrick Kane has been on the COVID-19 list since Saturday, October 23rd, when the Blackhawks at that point hadn’t won a game. Since then, […]
NHL
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE LOOKING AT A POSSIBLE RETURN TO ACTION ON MONDAY

The Chicago Blackhawks, winless through 9 games this season, are set to have one of the team's most dangerous offensive threats returning to the lineup on Monday night when they take on the Ottawa Senators. The Blackhawks are expected to have forward Patrick Kane back in the lineup after the...
NHL
wjol.com

NHL Commissioner Defends League Actions In Blackhawks Scandal

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File) NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is defending the league’s actions in the Blackhawks’ scandal. An independent investigation concluded that the Hawks mishandled sexual assault allegations made by former player Kyle Beach against former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. The league was criticized by some who felt the Blackhawks being fined two-million-dollars wasn’t enough. Bettman said the fine was substantial by any measure. The league also took heat for letting former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville coach one more game for the Florida Panthers. Bettman said he wanted to make sure that no one could say he prejudged Quenneville.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers: Kaapo Kakko nears return

Optimism reigns when it comes to the return of Kaapo Kakko, who may be ready to go when the New York Rangers take the ice on Friday night against Columbus (7 p.m. ET, MSG). Kakko has missed the last four games after suffering an upper-body injury during Oct. 16’s win in Montreal but it appears that the third-year Blueshirt is ready to end his medical sabbatical.
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Blackhawks blow lead against Hurricanes, return to losing ways

For 32 minutes Wednesday night, the Blackhawks looked like they had actually turned a corner after their weight-lifting victory Monday. Then everything reverted to normal. The Hawks blew a two-goal lead, squandered eight minutes of third-period power-play time and lost 4-3 to the Hurricanes. The Hawks fell to 1-8-2, the Hurricanes improved to 9-0-0 and all was status quo in the NHL once again.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Out Saturday, nearing return

Blackwood (heel) will not be activated for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh but is expected to return soon, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Blackwood, who hasn't played yet due to an offseason heel issue, began practicing Tuesday. He figures to miss at least a couple more games, but Friday's update suggests his return is not far off.
NHL
chatsports.com

LeVert Practices, Nearing Return

Reinforcements are on the way for the Pacers. The Blue & Gold have played well at times in their first four games, but are sitting at 1-3 thanks to a pair of one-point losses and another loss on Monday to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. But one of Indiana's top...
NBA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jeff Carter: Four shots in return to action

Carter returned to action Saturday with four shots in 21:31 of ice time in a 4-2 loss to the Devils. He had been in the NHL COVID-19 protocols. Carter had four points in four games before his three-game absence. His burst in production this season coincided with increased responsibility on the top line. Now that Sidney Crosby has returned from his surgery, Carter will settle onto the second line. And that will inevitably slow his output. Don't overestimate his fantasy value.
NHL
East Bay Times

San Jose Sharks’ late rally not enough as slow start proves costly

The Sharks fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Sunday after they failed to start on time in a matinee at TD Garden in Boston. Playing their fourth game in six days on a season-opening road trip, the Sharks allowed first-period goals to Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort, and David Pastrnak and never fully recovered in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Nearing return

Capobianco (lower body) has been skating with the Coyotes and is nearing his season debut, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. A target return date hasn't been set for Capobianco, but it sounds like he's closer to day-to-day than anything else. The defenseman has just one goal in 14 NHL games across parts of four seasons, so he'll immediately have to compete for a spot in the lineup with Dysin Mayo and Victor Soderstrom once he's cleared. As such, Capobianco is not likely to be on the fantasy radar in most formats.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Sundqvist is cleared for contact as return to action nears

Forward Oskar Sundqvist, who has been out of action since March 19 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, is closing in on a return to play. Sundqvist has been cleared for contact and on Tuesday, for the first time, he took part in battle drills in practice. He has gradually stepped up his work in the past two weeks and is now taking part in all parts of the sessions.
NHL
CBS Sports

Packers' Dominique Dafney: Some work in return to action

Dafney played 14 of 73 offensive snaps (19 percent) during Thursday's 24-21 win in Arizona. Starting Week 13 of last season, Dafney became a regular in the Packers' tight end rotation, but in seven appearances (including playoffs) he topped out at a 39 percent snap share and combined for two catches (on two targets) for 26 yards and one touchdown. He proceeded to miss Weeks 3-7 of the current campaign due to an IR stint caused by a hip injury, but his return Thursday happened to coincide with top tight end Robert Tonyan suffering a torn ACL. Dafney thus seems poised for a consistent role at tight end alongside Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara moving forward.
NFL

