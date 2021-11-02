CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Remains sidelined

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Johnson (neck) won't play Wednesday versus the Hurricanes, Ben Pope...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Remains out Friday

Kane (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in Friday's contest against Carolina, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. Kane will miss his third straight contest and there's no timetable for his return yet. He'll have a chance to suit up Saturday in St. Louis or Monday against the Senators.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Blackhawks COVID Updates: Borgström Back, Johnson and Phillips Enter Protocols

The Chicago Blackhawks’ battle with COVID-19 issues continued this afternoon, as the team announced that Tyler Johnson and Isaak Phillips have entered the protocols. At the same time, Henrik Borgström returned after spending the last week away from the team in protocols. Borgstrom has missed four games since entering the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Carpenter
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Shut Out by Blues, Remain Winless

10 observations: Hawks shut out by Blues, remain winless originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks were shut out by the St. Louis Blues 1-0 at Enterprise Center on Saturday and remain winless (0-7-2) through nine games. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks allowed 17...
NHL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Set for No. 3 receiver duties again

Johnson is set to serve as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver Sunday against the Saints with Antonio Brown (ankle) once again inactive. While spelling Brown in Week 7 against the Bears, Johnson logged a season-high 47 snaps but was targeted just twice, parlaying both looks into catches totaling 16 yards. The second-year wideout will have a second straight opportunity to run directly behind starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and given how frequently vexing the matchup against Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore often has been for Evans in particular, Johnson could be set to draw more of Tom Brady's attention than he did versus Chicago.
NFL
NHL

MEDICAL UPDATE: Tyler Johnson Out with Neck Soreness

Forward will not play on Saturday night in St. Louis. Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forward Tyler Johnson will not play in tonight's game (neck soreness). INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kane, Hagel Lead Charge in First Win of the Season. Weight lifted as Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks#Hurricanes#The Chicago Sun Times
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Panthers lose, Blackhawks remain winless

Did the NHL get a long look at the return of the “real” Avalanche on Saturday night?. In some ways, maybe not. They weren’t a total juggernaut when it came to drowning the Wild in a torrent of high-danger chances, for instance. At least not after a strong start. But,...
NHL
The Guardian

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks sexual abuse scandal and the NHL’s dismal reaction to it have laid bare a systemic rot at the heart of hockey’s old boys’ club. Former NHL and Boston College star Jimmy Hayes dies at age of 31. Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson, Isaak Phillips land in COVID protocol

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks added several players to the COVID protocol. For Pittsburgh, it’s a worst-case scenario, as Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin entered the protocol. Both are confirmed positives, and while Dumoulin is asymptomatic, Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms. That means the captain is out for at least 10 days.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nic Dowd: Remains sidelined

Dowd (lower body) is on track to miss a second straight game Wednesday against the Red Wings, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. The Capitals have yet to release a timetable for Dowd's return, so at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Hendrix Lapierre will likely remain in the lineup until Dowd is cleared to play.
NHL
Birmingham Star

Tyler Herro looks to remain hot as Heat host Magic

Tyler Herro aims to continue his fast start to the season on Monday when the Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic. Herro followed up his team-high 27-point effort in Miami's season-opening victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday with 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 102-91 overtime loss at Indiana two nights later. His performance against the Pacers marked the first time in franchise history that a player recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Cassius Winston: Remains sidelined Monday

Winston (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets. Winston hasn't yet made his season debut due to a left hamstring strain. He's unlikely to be part of the rotation once he's healthy.
NBA
NBC Sports

Devils’ Jack Hughes remains sidelined, will be re-evaluated in 5 weeks

The New Jersey Devils are going to be without star forward Jack Hughes for a little bit longer. The team announced on Friday that Hughes had a one week re-evaluation for his dislocated shoulder, and that while he is “on course” with his rehab and that everything is stable, he will remain out of the lineup for at least another five weeks.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy