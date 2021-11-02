Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Remains sidelined

Johnson is set to serve as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver Sunday against the Saints with Antonio Brown (ankle) once again inactive. While spelling Brown in Week 7 against the Bears, Johnson logged a season-high 47 snaps but was targeted just twice, parlaying both looks into catches totaling 16 yards. The second-year wideout will have a second straight opportunity to run directly behind starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and given how frequently vexing the matchup against Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore often has been for Evans in particular, Johnson could be set to draw more of Tom Brady's attention than he did versus Chicago.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO