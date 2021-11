New game modes, new weapons, new abilities, and more have been added today. A new update for Chivalry 2 was released moments ago from developer Torn Banner Studios. This update is called Fight Knight and includes two new game modes, a new weapon, the new headbutt combat ability, and more. There's also a little Halloween-themed seasonal event underway that makes the battlefield that much more spooky.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO