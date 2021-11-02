CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free

By Michael Juliano
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep ya head up: There’s an official exhibition dedicated to the late, iconic West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur that’s headed to L.A. The Shakur Estate-sanctioned “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” will debut in Downtown L.A....

hotnewhiphop.com

A Fully-Immersive Tupac Shakur Museum Experience Is Coming To Los Angeles

The Shakur Estate has announced that a brand-new, fully-immersive museum experience based around the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur will be coming to Los Angeles in 2022. In a press release, The Shakur Estate revealed that Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free, will open on January 21, 2022 in Los Angeles at The Canvas at L.A. Live. Pre-sale tickets for the event will be available on November 9, and general tickets will go on sale on November 12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Afeni Shakur
Person
Tupac Shakur
OCRegister

How to get tickets to the Tupac Shakur exhibit at LA Live

The life of Tupac Shakur will be the focus of a new traveling exhibit that makes its debut in downtown LA in January. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 12, for “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” a 20,000-square-foot exhibition set for The Canvas at L.A. Live at 944 Georgia St. The exhibit opens Jan. 21. Tickets are $29.50- $39.50 for general admission and $19.50-$29.50 for students and children.
MUSIC
The Independent

A new museum exhibit celebrating Tupac Shakur’s life and legacy to open next year

A new museum exhibit in rapper Tupac Shakur’s memory will open in Los Angeles next January. The website for the show titled “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” described the exhibition as a “fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy” of the late artist and activist. The exhibit is located at The Canvas @ LA Live in “a newly built, temporary 20,000-square-foot space”, according to The New York Times.Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 after he was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting. He was 25. The museum exhibit is...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Art Installation#Wmwif#Part Museum
