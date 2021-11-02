The Unique Culture Of The Kentucky Derby To Be The Focus Of New Derby Museum Exhibit

Jeffrey’s Journey debuted in Jeffersonville on the 25th of September. These tiny sculptures, each is only four to six inches long, tell the story of Jeffrey, a small fish on a one-mile trip from the Ohio River to the NoCo Arts and Cultural district. The piece is more than just a series of sculptures. It also invites families to participate in a scavenger hunt along the way. The journey of Jeffrey begins at the Overlook (100 W. Riverside Drive). Jeffrey was designed and fabricated by local sculptor Amanda Hoback. For the story that accompanies Jeffrey on his trek to NoCo, the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission and the City of Jeffersonville hosted a writing contest and the work of high schooler Ava Gleitz that tells the story is mounted on plaques along the trail with Jeffrey. It’s cute. It’s fun. Get out of the house.

