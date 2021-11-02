CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Unique Culture Of The Kentucky Derby To Be The Focus Of New Derby Museum Exhibit

By Erica Rucker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Derby Museum is adding a new exhibit, and in the process, expanding the footprint of its permanent exhibit space. The new “Welcome to Derbyville” exhibit will chronicle the experience of Derby as it is and what Churchill Downs becomes during its transformation into the third largest city in the...

WDEL 1150AM

New Art Museum exhibit pays tribute to former Curator Percy Ricks

An exhibit open now at the Delaware Art Museum gives you a chance to experience the vision of one of its former curators. Contemporary Art Curator Margaret Winslow said Percy Ricks was born in Washington, DC, and after studying at Howard, Temple and Columbia Universities.... "He came to Wilmington in...
WILMINGTON, DE
santansun.com

Chandler Museum readies new exhibit on the West

Chandler Museum, 300 S. Chandler Village Drive, Chandler is offering a variety of free programs. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Mondays. Information: 480-782-2717 or chandlermuseum.org.Exhibits. Bigger than Boxing: Zora Folley and the 1967 Heavyweight Title. Through Feb. 13.
CHANDLER, AZ
wmagazine.com

The SCAD Museum's New Exhibit Explores The Rich History Of Ring Design

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the SCAD Museum of Art. Not only will the award-winning museum be showcasing a selection of mixed-media solo exhibitions, but it is proudly showing Ring Redux: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection. For those of you unfamiliar, SCAD stands for the Savannah College of Art and Design; and over the past decade, its premier contemporary art museum has been host to over 200 international established and emerging artists. The space itself features more than 10 dynamic gallery spaces, serving visitors and students alike, enriching SCAD’s lush academic world, as well as the cultural life of the Savannah community and beyond.
SAVANNAH, GA
Herald Tribune

Ringling Museum of Art photography exhibit focuses on foster youth

"Faces of Foster Care," an exhibit featuring some of Sarasota’s best-known photographers, is currently on display at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art’s Johnson Blalock Education Center through November. The collection was assembled in association with the Heart Gallery of Sarasota and includes work by Peter Acker, Barbara...
SARASOTA, FL
theresandiego.com

Oceanside Museum Of Art’s Latest Exhibitions Explore Cultural Themes & Gender Roles Through Fashion

See + Do Both artists selected for these exhibitions were co-winners of the Juror’s Choice Award at OMA’s virtual art fashion event in 2020. Beginning this weekend, take a step into the intersection of art and fashion with Oceanside Museum of Art’s brand-new exhibitions, Saki: Birds of a Different Feather and MartyO: Social Security.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Museum welcomes new employees, exhibit

The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is welcoming some new faces to its rooster, as well as a new interactive exhibit known as “Museumasaur.”. Kathy Olson, museum director, said Friday that Hadley Rouse has been hired as assistant museum director — which is a newly-created position — and Zane Fisher has been hired as curator of collections.
OWENSBORO, KY
KHBS

New Crystal Bridges exhibit focuses on the ocean and sea

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new exhibit at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, focuses on the power of the ocean. "For over 200 years, artists have been inspired to capture the beauty, violence, poetry, and transformative power of the sea in American life," the exhibit description said.
BENTONVILLE, AR
leoweekly.com

30+ Art Exhibits In Louisville To See This November

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions. Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial. “What Lies Beneath”. Through March 2022. Group show that’s part of the Louisville Photo Biennial. 21c Museum Hotel. 700 W....
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Best New Public Art Near Louisville 2021

Jeffrey’s Journey debuted in Jeffersonville on the 25th of September. These tiny sculptures, each is only four to six inches long, tell the story of Jeffrey, a small fish on a one-mile trip from the Ohio River to the NoCo Arts and Cultural district. The piece is more than just a series of sculptures. It also invites families to participate in a scavenger hunt along the way. The journey of Jeffrey begins at the Overlook (100 W. Riverside Drive). Jeffrey was designed and fabricated by local sculptor Amanda Hoback. For the story that accompanies Jeffrey on his trek to NoCo, the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission and the City of Jeffersonville hosted a writing contest and the work of high schooler Ava Gleitz that tells the story is mounted on plaques along the trail with Jeffrey. It’s cute. It’s fun. Get out of the house.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox5atlanta.com

New exhibits 'refresh' Roswell’s computer museum

ROSWELL, Ga. - The last time the Atlanta Braves won the World Series, we all had landlines and social media didn't even exist yet. No posting about the win on Facebook. No checking the scores on Twitter. So, how did we get to this new era of digital connectedness?. A...
ROSWELL, GA
