NHL

Jets' Eric Comrie: Facing Dallas

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Comrie will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Stars, Mike McIntyre of...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Jets Fans Should Be Encouraged by Comrie’s First Start of Season

One of the biggest question marks this season for a Winnipeg Jets team many believe will challenge for the Stanley Cup is the backup goaltending situation. Much ink has been spilled over second-stringer Eric Comrie’s inexperience and lack of NHL success thus far in his career. After Connor Hellebuyck made...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Comrie providing Jets with a calming presence during Hellebuyck's absence

WINNIPEG - Eric Comrie, the crease is yours - at least temporarily - and potentially a bit longer. After seeing captain Blake Wheeler and top centre Mark Scheifele land in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol earlier this season, No. 1 goalie Connor Hellebuyck will miss a second consecutive game on Friday because he is under the weather.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Eric Comrie: Between pipes Saturday

Comrie will start Saturday's game against the visiting Islanders, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. With Connor Hellebuyck (illness) evidently still not ready to return, Comrie will make his fourth start of the year. He's fared well, winning all three games while posting tidy ratios (1.95 GAA, .922 save percentage) in limited action. He'll face an Islanders squad that's rang up 13 goals over its last four games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Eric Comrie: No offensive support Saturday

Comrie allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday. Comrie was beaten by Anders Lee from in close just over three minutes into the game, and that tally ended up being all the Islanders would need. Brock Nelson added an insurance strike in the opening minute of the third period, sending Comrie to his first loss in four starts this season. The 26-year-old Comrie has a 1.98 GAA and .926 save percentage as the No. 2 netminder behind Connor Hellebuyck, who was out with an illness Saturday.
NHL
NBC Sports

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
