Jets' Eric Comrie: Facing Dallas

Wilson has at least a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee, which suggests he's looking at a recovery timetable of 2-4 weeks at a minimum, David J. Chao of Pro Football Doc reports. A Grade 2 sprain wouldn't end Wilson's season, but an IR stint of three-plus weeks will be on the table for the rookie second-overall pick, who was injured when he went down awkwardly on a sack by New England's Matthew Judon on Sunday. If Wilson has a more significant Grade 3 sprain, his absence would be even more extensive. Mike White took over for Wilson against the Patriots and will presumably continue to start for the duration of Wilson's absence. More clarity on the severity on Wilson's injury should surface once MRI results become available Monday.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO