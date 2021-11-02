CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants don’t expect to trade TE Evan Engram (Report)

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants have until 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday to be a part of any trade deal. The Giants should absolutely be sellers at the trade deadline. They’re 2-6, the upcoming schedule is tough, and the season is looking to be a wash. It’s time to wave the white flag,...

elitesportsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Espn#Packers#Pro Bowl#Jordanraanan#Twitter#Esny#Wide Right Podcast
numberfire.com

Giants' John Ross (hamstring) expected to play in Week 7

New York Giants wideout John Ross (hamstring) is expected to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Ross failed to truly catch on in Cincinnati (where he was initially drafted to play), but like many other wideout castoffs with high draft capital in recent years, he has been able to find the field with the Giants. If Ross is able to stay healthy in Week 7, he could see decent receiving volume due to the Giants' very-injured receiver room.
NFL
numberfire.com

Evan Engram absent from Giants practice Wednesday

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram was not seen on Wednesday during the portion of practice open to the media, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The Giants may just be giving Engram a maintenance day, but it's worth noting that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that multiple teams have expressed interest in trading for the veteran tight end. Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) all remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, so Engram could see an expanded role again in Week 8 versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, assuming he's healthy and still on the roster. Engram drew the second-most targets (8) behind Darius Slayton (9) last week and set a season-high with six receptions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Sterling Shepard (hamstring) doing individual work at Giants practice

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) worked on the side with trainers on Wednesday. The Giants play on Monday night in Week 8 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, so their first official injury report for the week will come out Thursday. Shepard was joined on the side by Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle). They should all be considered questionable for Monday after missing Week 7. Darius Slayton, Dante Pettis, and Evan Engram operated as the top options in the passing game for Daniel Jones.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Giants Trade Rumors: Evan Engram Interests Multiple Teams Ahead of NFL Deadline

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is reportedly generating interest from "multiple" teams ahead of Tuesday's 2021 NFL trade deadline. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday there's "genuine affinity league-wide" for Engram despite injury issues that have often prevented his production from matching his talent. The 27-year-old Ole Miss product...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

How to Bet Monday Night Football: Giants vs. Chiefs

The final game on the NFL Week 8 slate is set to kick off on Monday Night as the New York Giants travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. There are a number of exceptional promos, odds boosts, and bonuses available for this game from a variety of legal online sportsbooks.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram return to practice Thursday (Report)

The injury bug is certainly alive and spreading throughout East Rutherford. The Giants were without a number of their offensive weapons this past Sunday but somehow pulled off a 22-point win over Carolina. However, on Thursday, the team received some intriguing news. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL teams should trade for Xavien Howard, Evan Engram, others at the trade deadline

Historically, trades haven’t been as popular a roster mechanism in the NFL as they are in leagues like the NBA or MLB. That lack of player movement can be chalked up to several factors, including the NFL’s salary cap and the difficulty of learning a new playbook at midseason. But as younger, more analytics-friendly general managers begin to take over NFL front offices, trades are becoming more commonplace. The 2021 NFL trade deadline is set for 4 PM ET on November 2. Could players like Xavien Howard and Brandin Cooks get moved to contending teams?
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills shouldn’t look to trade for tight end Evan Engram

The Buffalo Bills should not be looking to add the New York Giants’ tight end. The 2021 NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and the Buffalo Bills should be buyers and looking to add talent to a roster that is already one of the best. However, one of those players should not be New York Giants’ tight end Evan Engram.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants WR Kadarius Toney returns to practice (Report)

Rookie Kadarius Toney has missed time with an ankle injury. Sure seems it’s trending that way. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, rookie Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney returned to practice Friday. Toney has been dealing with an ankle injury sustained in the Week 6 loss to the Rams. He missed the Week 7 win over Carolina due to the issue.
NFL
CBS Sports

Three trades Raiders should make before 2021 NFL deadline: Evan Engram, defensive reinforcements for Vegas

Resilience is a word that can certainly be applied to the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the departure of Jon Gruden, Las Vegas has won back-to-back games to move to 5-2 on the season entering their Week 8 bye. The Raiders' offense continues to churn out points, as they scored 34 and 33 the last two weeks in wins over Chicago and Denver. And while the defense has given up its share of points, the unit has made up for it forcing four turnovers against the Bears and two more against the Broncos.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard expected to play Monday (Report)

Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard missed last week with differing injuries. The Giants won’t have Saquon Barkley or Kenny Golladay for Monday night’s meeting with Kansas City. However, the team is expected to return two of its other top offensive weapons. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports wide receivers Kadarius...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney, Matt Skura in COVID-19 protocol (Report)

The Giants are currently dealing with a COVID-19 scare. There were 13 positive COVID-19 tests within the Giants organization Tuesday. Running backs coach Burton Burns was the only one who tested positive on the re-test. Thus, players, Tier 1, and Tier 2 personnel were required to re-test Wednesday. One of...
NFL
CBS Sports

2021 NFL trade deadline: Evan Engram, James Bradberry among top Giants who should be shopped

The Giants got a much-needed win in Week 7, upsetting the Panthers to get even with the Eagles and Washington in the NFC East basement. But they are still just 2-5, face to face with potentially their eighth losing season in 10 years. Questions remain about the future of coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman. Both the staff and roster demand some major changes.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy