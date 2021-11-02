Giants don’t expect to trade TE Evan Engram (Report)

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram was not seen on Wednesday during the portion of practice open to the media, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The Giants may just be giving Engram a maintenance day, but it's worth noting that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that multiple teams have expressed interest in trading for the veteran tight end. Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) all remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, so Engram could see an expanded role again in Week 8 versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, assuming he's healthy and still on the roster. Engram drew the second-most targets (8) behind Darius Slayton (9) last week and set a season-high with six receptions.
