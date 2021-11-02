Giants don’t expect to trade TE Evan Engram (Report)

Resilience is a word that can certainly be applied to the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the departure of Jon Gruden, Las Vegas has won back-to-back games to move to 5-2 on the season entering their Week 8 bye. The Raiders' offense continues to churn out points, as they scored 34 and 33 the last two weeks in wins over Chicago and Denver. And while the defense has given up its share of points, the unit has made up for it forcing four turnovers against the Bears and two more against the Broncos.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO