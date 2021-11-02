CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The $200k Ford Bronco DR Is An Off-Road Only Desert Weapon With A V8

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord has revealed a thoroughly beefed-up version of the Bronco designed to take on the Baja 1000. The mightiest road-going version of the new Ford Bronco, the Raptor, won’t use a V8. A twin-turbo ‘Ecoboost’ V6, probably the ‘Nano’ unit mooted for the new Ranger Raptor, is the most likely powerplant....

2023 Ford Bronco DR is your V-8-powered, mid-$200,000 desert racer

Ford has finally delivered on a factory-built modern Bronco with V-8 power, only it isn't street-legal and you'll need to front up a mid-$200,000 figure to own one. It's known as the Bronco Desert Racer, or Bronco DR for short, and Ford is developing it as a turnkey racer to take on the Baja 1000. In fact, a prototype version will start competing in 2022, with Ford aiming to enter it into the Baja 1000 that year.
New Ford Ranger shown undergoing rigorous off-road testing

Next-generation truck is being put through punishing conditions. Ford’s upcoming Ranger has continued to be put through extensive off-road testing prior to its predicted launch in 2023. First revealed in camouflaged form back in September, the Ranger has been put through a punishing level of testing to ensure that it...
dbusiness.com

New Ford Bronco Desert Racer is Competition-ready Out of the Factory

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today introduced the all-new Ford Bronco DR — a first-of-its-kind limited-production Baja 1000 desert race SUV based on the Bronco four-door SUV. Purpose-built and turnkey, Bronco DR — Desert Racer — is intended for off-road use only. The vehicle offers a third-generation Ford Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine, Multimatic Positional Selective DSSV Dampers and Multimatic safety cage, plus a host of other racing hardware upgrades.
GeekyGadgets

Bronco DR is an off-road racer meant for Baja

Ford has announced the Bronco DR, with the DR standing for Desert Racer. It’s a factory-built vehicle meant to take on the Baja 1000 race. Ford says the DR offers off-road enthusiasts a Bronco race truck that has Ford Performance design and engineering expertise. The truck also features Multimatic suspension technology and craftsmanship.
Ford and Multimatic partner for V8 Bronco customer race car

Bronco Desert Racer has been described by Canadian firm as “the ultimate production desert racing vehicle”. Multimatic and Ford Performance have revealed a bespoke Bronco geared for desert racing. The Ford Bronco Desert Racer (DR), described by the Candian engineering firm as “the ultimate production desert racing vehicle,” is an...
