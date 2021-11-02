CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French trawler owners still in dark over UK-French fishing

By NICOLAS GARRIGA Associated Press
 5 days ago

GRANVILLE, France (AP) — French trawler owners in Normandy have reacted with confusion and consternation after President Emmanuel Macron extended a Tuesday deadline for the British government to license more French fishing vessels, the subject of a post-Brexit spat between the two countries. Macron said Britain now has until...

The Independent

New levy could prevent green British firms being undercut, says Eustice

A tax on imports from countries with poor environmental records would protect green businesses in the UK, George Eustice has said.The Environment Secretary said the issue of a “carbon border tax” is being examined by officials in Whitehall But he insisted the Government will not bring in an arbitrary “meat tax” to increase prices on food to reflect the environmental costs associated with them.“We’re not going to have an arbitrary meat tax or meat levy,” he told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.“That’s never been on the cards. I’ve never supported it.”Any move to a border tax on imports would take...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK probe into French trawler tragedy set to release findings

A British coroner will on Friday deliver the conclusions of his inquest into the 2004 sinking of a French trawler in UK waters, which killed five people. The French justice system, after years of investigations that delayed the full British hearing, said in 2016 it was unable to reach a definitive conclusion.
U.K.
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. The Normandy fisherman wanted a fresh start to have time for his newborn son. But now a political spat over fishing rights between Paris and London has thrown cold water over his plans.Staring out across the cold English Channel from the Granville coastline into the pre-dawn darkness, Outrequin says he regrets that decision and worries for his future.The 43-year-old has just been denied yet another permit to fish in U.K. waters — which account for one third...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Two migrants die amid record numbers of people attempting to cross English Channel

Two migrants have died attempting to cross the Channel this week as record numbers attempt to get to Britain from France.Some 853 people made the crossing on small boats on Wednesday, according to Home Office figures.The previous record was set on 21 August when 828 migrants risked their lives in search of a better life.Some 20,000 migrants have made the journey this year - more than double the number who attempted the crossing last year, according to the figures.One person was found dead on a beach near Calais on Thursday morning after officials discovered a boat filled with water, French...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

EU, UK seek new NIreland deal to stave off Brexit trade war

The top negotiators of the European Union and recently departed Britain sought a belated renegotiated deal Friday on how trade in Northern Ireland should be dealt with amid signs that increasingly acrimonious relations could lead to a trade war. On top of the dispute on how to smooth the trade in goods in the UK's Northern Ireland, where the complicated Brexit deal has left the region also in the EU's single trading zone, both sides are fighting over symbolically important UK fishing licenses off France The U.K.'s post-Brexit negotiator David Frost was meeting with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic...
ECONOMY
#Fish#Europe#Uk#French#Ap#Normandy#British#Post Brexit#The Associated Press#The European Union#Eu
BBC

Fishing row: UK boat held by French released

The British trawler that was detained by France during the post-Brexit fishing row has been released by the French authorities. The Scottish-registered scallop dredger Cornelis Gert Jan left the northern French port of Le Havre on Wednesday evening. The trawler's owner, Macduff Shellfish, said it was "delighted" that the crew...
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit fishing row – live: Stalemate continues as Frost and French minister set out ‘difficulties’ in Paris

Talks between the UK and France on post-Brexitfishing rights have ended in stalemate with both sides setting out a “range of difficulties” in Paris today.“Lord Frost and Europe minister Clement Beaune met in Paris this morning,” a government spokesperson said. “As foreshadowed, they discussed the range of difficulties arising from the application of the agreements between the UK and the EU. Both sides set out their positions and concerns.”The two sides have for months been embroiled in a row over what Paris perceives as a UK refusal to issue permits for its trawlers to operate in UK waters. Though...
EUROPE
newschain

Trawler impounded amid post-Brexit fishing row released by French authorities

The British trawler that was impounded by France amid the post-Brexit fishing row has been released by the French authorities and is setting sail from Le Havre. The Scottish-registered scallop dredger Cornelis Gert Jan left the northern French port on Wednesday evening after being held there since last week, when France accused it of fishing in its waters without a proper licence.
WORLD
France
Brexit
Fishing
Economy
Industry
U.K.
BBC

UK fishing boat still held by French, despite minister George Eustice's claim

A British trawler, seized by France last week, is still being held in Le Harve, despite suggestions from the environment secretary to the contrary. Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, George Eustice said he thought the Cornelis Gert Jan had been released. However, Macduff Shellfish, the owners of the boat...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says French threats over fishing licences unjustified

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that French threats in an escalating row with Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences were "completely unjustified". "The prime minister also raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in...
U.K.
AFP

UK threatens to trigger EU dispute tool over French fishing row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complained to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that French threats over fishing were "completely unjustified" as a British minister said London was "actively considering" invoking a Brexit dispute tool for the first time. For her part, Von Der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission was "intensively engaging for finding solutions" on both the fishing spat and another linked row with Brussels over their divorce pact's implementation in Northern Ireland. The simmering feud over fish has already seen a British trawler detained in a French port and Paris' ambassador in London summoned to the Foreign Office for the type of dressing down usually reserved for hostile states not allies. During talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson "raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in recent days over the issue of fishing licences," his office said.
U.K.
Telegraph

UK could trigger legal action over French fishing row, Boris Johnson warns

Boris Johnson has hinted he may trigger the dispute mechanism in the post-Brexit UK-EU trade agreement as soon as next week as he said "turbulence" has hit Britain's relationship with France. The Prime Minister warned on Saturday morning that Paris may be in breach of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK pledges retaliation to French fishing threats

Britain’s environment minister pledged Friday to retaliate if France carries through on threats to block U.K. ships from French ports, warning that “two can play at that game’’ in the worsening dispute rooted in Britain’s departure from the European Union Britain summoned the French ambassador for a dressing-down after French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday.Since the U.K. left the economic orbit of the EU in January, relations between London and Paris have become increasingly frayed as the nations on either side of the English Channel sort out a post-Brexit path. France...
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

UK hits back over French threat to block fishing boats

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. says a threat by France to block British boats from its ports in a dispute over fishing licenses appears to breach international law. The government is vowing to retaliate if Paris goes through with the move. France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. that licenses more French boats to fish in British territorial waters. Britain said “France’s threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner.” It said there would be “an appropriate and calibrated response” if France went through with blocking British boats.
INDUSTRY
AFP

UK calls in French envoy over 'threats' as fishing dispute deepens

Britain on Thursday summoned the French ambassador to explain "threats" made over post-Brexit fishing rights, hours after France's Prime Minister Jean Castex offered to open talks to resolve the increasingly bitter row. The two sides are at loggerheads over licensing rules for EU boats wanting to operate in waters around Britain and the Channel Islands. France has been incensed by the rejection of its vessels by Britain and the self-governing islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which depend on London for defence and foreign affairs. Castex said he was "always open to talks", but hours later UK foreign minister Liz Truss tweeted that she had called in the French envoy to explain "disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands".
ECONOMY

