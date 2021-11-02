CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pediatric vaccines may come to the rescue just as infections in U.S. start to rise: COVID-19 updates

Mount Shasta Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as new coronavirus infections are starting to tick up in the U.S., help may be on the way. A federal advisory committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, bringing a sense of relief to millions of parents as up to 28 million...

www.mtshastanews.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
