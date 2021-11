It’s official: If you get mad at a school board meeting, the FBI might be paying you a visit. Check out the latest from your country’s highest ranking law enforcement officer, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Just a couple of weeks ago, he issued an official Justice Department memo directing the FBI to meet with local law enforcement authorities to address an alleged epidemic of “harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school board members”. You couldn’t make this stuff up.

