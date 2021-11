The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It starts with a bang. The thrilling exorcism that begins the film makes for a terrific and pulse-pounding opening scene. It's properly spooky and chock full of all the disturbing imagery and contorting limbs that you'd expect in an exorcism sequence, and puts the audience in the right frame of mind for another journey through the fearsome frights of a Conjuring film. It's capably directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), with some truly great shots and sequences (one featuring Lorraine physically re-enacting a murder in a shadowed forest is particularly stunning), but the scares are a little light this go around. The film never quite reaches the tension and carefully crafted horrors of its beginning.

