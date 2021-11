Jeremy John Dupree, 39 of Audubon, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first- and second-degree arson. According to court records, on June 1, he set fire to the upstairs of a residence after an argument with another man. A woman told police that Dupree started the fire, saying that he had been arguing with a man and said he was going to start the house on fire.

AUDUBON, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO