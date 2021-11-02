Bill Gates-Backed Battery Company ESS Rated Outperform by Cowen

Cowen has initiated coverage of ESS (GWH), the iron-flow battery company backed by Bill Gates, with an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target.

“The proliferation of low cost renewable energy like wind and solar is causing stability and resiliency issues for electrical grids around the world,” Cowen analyst Thomas Boyes wrote in a commentary. “ESS' iron flow battery design is well suited to address these issues, offering a low cost, scalable technology that possesses unique operating characteristics vs. Li-ion.”

The stock closed 2.6% lower at $18.26. It went public in a SPAC deal Oct. 11 and has soared 80% since then. That compares to a 6% gain for the S&P 500.

“ESS’ iron flow batteries are able to offer unique performance characteristics with the ability to operate in a wide temperature range while posing no explosion or fire risk,” Boyes said.

“The company's proton pump technology allows its iron flow battery to be cycled more than 20,000 times without any energy degradation. The system's electrolyte is made of iron, salt, and water, all abundant components that are low cost.”

ESS was established in 2011. Its early investors included Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report co-founder Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures and SB Energy, a subsidiary of SoftBank SOBKY.

As for Boyes, he said his price target for ESS represents a 50% discount to ESS’ peer group. That applies because ESS represents new technology and doesn’t have revenue or production yet.

“However, we expect future multiple expansion as the company ramps production of its G200 battery modules,” he said.