Agriculture

Rain Aids Subsoil Moisture, Slowed Harvest Activity

kwbg.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa—Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented Monday on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November. “Several rounds of steady rain fell across much of Iowa, which improved drought conditions...

www.kwbg.com

kiwaradio.com

Iowa harvest progress slows amid cool and wet weather

IARN — Several rounds of steady rain slowed harvest progress in Iowa during the week ending October 31st. The weekly Crop Progress and Conditions Report on Monday showed Iowa’s corn harvest has reached 70% completion, four days ahead of the five-year average. There were scattered reports of downed corn due to strong winds. The soybean harvest reached 88%, two days ahead of the average pace.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Recent Rains Boost Soil Moisture Levels Over The Past Week

The recent rains took a toll on harvest over the past week, limiting farmers to just 2.7 days on average in the field. “Several rounds of steady rain fell across much of Iowa, which improved drought conditions and helped recharge subsoil moisture, but slowed harvest progress,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “A shift toward a colder weather pattern will likely bring a widespread killing freeze ending the growing season. Moving forward, dry outlooks could allow farmers to get back into the fields.” According to the Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Oct. 31, the rains brought topsoil moisture levels up to an average of just 14 percent short to very short and subsoil to 35 percent short to very short. Soybean harvest has now reached 88 percent complete, two days ahead of the five-year average. There were several reports of soybeans lodging due to the damp weather. Seventy percent of the corn for grain crop has been harvested, four days ahead of the average. There were also scattered reports of downed corn due to strong winds. Moisture content of field corn was at 17 percent. The full Crop Progress and Condition Report can be found at nass.usda.gov.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Soggy fields slow harvest

Rain again delayed corn and soybean harvests in Ohio last week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 51.8 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.0 degrees above normal for the State. The statewide average precipitation was 2.22 inches, 1.78 inches above normal. There were 2.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 31.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Times-Herald

Rains are delaying the fall harvest

ANDERSON — Local farmers are experiencing a lengthy delay in harvesting their crops because of consistently wet weather. “What harvest?” Chris Simpson commented when asked about progress on Friday. “The rains have brought the harvest to a stop.”. Simpson said he has not been able to get into the fields...
ANDERSON, IN
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
agfax.com

Ohio Corn: Low Vomitoxin Levels Could Change with Rain, Delayed Harvest

After walking more than 40 corn fields and sampling more than 3,500 ears, we believe that Gibberella ear rot (GER), and consequently, vomitoxin levels likely will be much lower this year than they were last fall. This is because conditions during the weeks after silking were considerably less favorable for the disease to develop and the toxin to contaminate grain this year than last year.
OHIO STATE
kchi.com

Soil Moisture and Rainfall

With the majority of the harvest complete across the region, replenishing the soil moisture is important before we head into the winter months. The US Drought Monitor shows most of Missouri at normal moisture levels, but locally, portions of Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn Counties and all of Carroll and Chariton Counties are “Abnormally Dry.”
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
nhtrib.com

Bountiful, yet slow, harvest

Farmers ecstatic with yields but some frustrated by Mother Nature’s fickle ways. Farmers slowly, but definitely surely, are making progress in bringing in a better-than-expected crop. “If we could string together a week or two of good weather,” ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol said last week, “we’d get it done....
NEW HAMPTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Higher Levels of Precipitation Slows Harvest

Higher levels of precipitation across the state has slowed down harvesting allowing five days of suitable fieldwork this past week, according to the latest Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting soybeans and corn, fall tillage and applying fertilizer. Sixty percent...
AGRICULTURE
Person
Mike Naig
Globe Gazette

Rain slows fieldwork, but harvest still ahead of schedule

The Iowa harvest continues ahead of normal with 60 percent of Iowa’s corn and 83 percent of soybeans harvested despite rainfall last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “An active weather pattern returned to Iowa this past week, which brought much needed rainfall across the state,” Iowa Secretary...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Heavy Rain Delays Corn and Soy Harvest, Colder Air Expected Next Week

A strong system developed in the eastern Plains on Friday and brought rounds of widespread moderate to heavy rain across a good portion of the Corn Belt through Monday before it exited eastward. This system dropped over 1 inch of rain from far eastern Nebraska and Kansas almost straight eastward...
ENVIRONMENT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

High cost, short supply of fertilizer to alter 2022 planting

Farmers in the United States are likely to plant less corn and use less nitrogen fertilizer on their fields for next year’s growing season due to sky-high fertilizer prices and short supplies. That trend will be less pronounced in Iowa, where fertile soils make the extra costs worthwhile. “We have a very natural advantage for […] The post High cost, short supply of fertilizer to alter 2022 planting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
#Heavy Rain#Colder Weather#National Weather Service#Soil Moisture#Usda#Nass Usda Gov#State
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Snowfall Of The Season

UPDATE: Read the updated story here. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While this weekend’s weather has been perfect for the deer opener, yard work and other outdoor activities, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek. WCCO meteorologists say the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday night going into Thursday. Credit: CBS “For now we’re mainly looking at rain, but as the system evolves and gets closer, it is possible we could wrap some cold air back on the back side of that system, which might drop a little bit of light...
MINNESOTA STATE
kwbg.com

Significant Improvement in Drought Conditions

DES MOINES, Iowa—The U.S. Drought monitor showed quite a bit of improvement in drought conditions in Iowa for the past week. Conditions had improved last week, and that did not include the rainfall reported across the state October 28th and 29th. That precipitation was included this week and the state no longer has any areas with Severe Drought conditions. There is an area of Moderate Drought conditions which does include and eastern portion of Boone County, however the area is reduced in size. The portion of the state with abnormally dry conditions is also reduced. Drought conditions are not specific, but portrait a general condition for the area.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Environment
NWS
MindBodyGreen

What The U.S. Should Expect For Winter Weather This Year, From A Meteorologist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As hard as it might be to believe, winter is just around the corner in the Northern Hemisphere—and that means changing weather patterns around the United States. Whether you're an outdoor adventurer or just want to know what to expect for your commute, we asked a meteorologist what she's forecasting for the U.S. this winter. Here's what she had to say.
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

Harvest season pushed back after record breaking rain in October

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Farmers are dealing with wet field conditions, and delayed harvest, due to the record amount of rain October brought. Storm Team 18's Chief Meteorologist, Chad Evans, said October was an interesting month. "Harvest season looked to be a pretty seamless because it was going well, it...
LAFAYETTE, IN
kwbg.com

2021 Ag Chemical Dealer Meetings to Provide Timely Updates

AMES, Iowa—Updates on the latest crop production products and recommendations are the featured topics at two meetings sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Nevada on Dec. 8 and in Coralville on Dec. 15. These meetings are an opportunity for ag input providers to meet with extension specialists...
IOWA STATE

