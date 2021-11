The multi-year, multi-platform broadcast deal recently inked between the CBC and the Canadian Hockey League might be good news for fans of men’s junior hockey, but for women’s professional hockey, it is at best a missed opportunity and at worst a slap in the face. As media executives invest scarce production dollars into even more men’s hockey, audiences for women’s hockey have often been left watching either exhibition tournaments live or poorly produced, hard-to-find games online. The chicken and egg argument around the low-to-no media coverage for women’s sports goes like this: broadcasters claim they can’t make the investment in high-quality...

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO