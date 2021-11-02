CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Navistar HQ a realistic target for SA, site expert says

By W. Scott Bailey
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While talk about the prospect of Navistar Inc. potentially moving its corporate headquarters here may have seemed a long shot to some several months ago, the idea may not be so far-fetched now. At least one veteran site selection expert believes there is a trend that may work in...

www.bizjournals.com

