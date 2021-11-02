Navistar HQ a realistic target for SA, site expert says

In October, the San Antonio-based Real Estate Appraisal and Consulting Firm, Stouffer & Associates, LLP, announced the expansion of its property valuation services into the Houston and Dallas/Fort-Worth markets. With existing offices in San Antonio, Austin & Boerne, Stouffer is now equipped to provide appraisal services throughout Texas. Managing Partner (Blair Stouffer, MAI, SRA, LREB) has been in the appraisal business since 1978 and opened the first Stouffer office in 1985. Blair shared “We have been blessed with a great group of appraisers and staff and we are excited about opening our 4th and 5th locations.” With the newest additions, Stouffer & Associates has 10 MAI’s on staff with several other appraisers nearing completion of this highly acclaimed designation within the appraisal industry. Leading the team as the Managing Director in Houston is Arturo M. "Marty" Salinas. Marty is a designated member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI) and Certified General Appraiser with 15+ years of continuous valuation experience. Marty recently focused his attention to the regional Houston area and also has experience appraising properties in 15 states and several locations throughout Mexico. He is specialized in appraising income-producing properties, has completed the Argus Enterprise software certification, and is adept at appraising institutional core properties. Leading the team as the Managing Director in Dallas-Fort Worth area is Ian M. Grigar. Ian is a designated member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI) and Certified General Appraiser with 15+ years of continuous valuation experience. Ian’s valuation experience includes providing clients with a variety of valuation perspectives in 31 states. In addition to lending institutions, Ian has been called upon throughout his career to provide appraisal services in federal bankruptcy court and for ad valorem tax protest purposes. Additionally, Ian’s valuation work has been reviewed and approved by three of the largest international accounting firms. As a family owned and operated business, Stouffer is ready to take it to the next level. Stouffer’s large client base has been eager for Stouffer to expand throughout Texas and they are well equipped to do so as they specialize in all types of commercial appraisal assignments, litigation support, and residential assignments. Stouffer also has a large farm and ranch division with excellent knowledge and expertise in this sector. Stouffer’s philosophy has always been to provide its clients with excellent service and a professional product relating to the property being appraised. Stouffer has built strong relationships within the industry and looks forward to expanding those relationships in these new markets. The company is excited to serve clients through the added leadership of both Marty Salinas, MAI (Houston) and Ian Grigar, MAI (DFW) who will both be building teams of qualified appraisers to handle increased industry demand.

