2,000-HP Altima, Overlanding Concepts Break Cover at Nissan's SEMA Stand

Ford trucks literally make the world go round. These hardy and trustworthy workhorses can be found across the globe, doing neck-breaking work on construction sites and farms, but there's another side to these agrarian machines; people love to modify and restore them. The Ford F-350 Super Duty is a truck that is dear to the aftermarket tuning scene, We've seen some seriously modified versions of the modern vehicle, and tons of resto-mods to classic generations, but this 1972 Gateway "Godzilla" F-350 might just be the coolest creation yet. This crazy truck is set to blow minds at the SEMA show in Las Vegas on November 2, 2021, and we get a sneak peek at it before it goes on show.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO