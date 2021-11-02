CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2,000-HP Altima, Overlanding Concepts Break Cover at Nissan's SEMA Stand

By James McCandless
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nissan is showing off 3 extreme cars at SEMA this week, putting their off-roading and drifting capabilities on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

Jeep is bringing two quite disparate concepts to SEMA 2021

A refurbished V8 ambulance and a skeletal hybrid Wrangler star in Vegas. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Jeep is no stranger to an abundant range of concept cars, showcasing half a dozen fabulous playthings every Easter.
CARS
SlashGear

Chevy Beast concept arrives at SEMA with a 650HP supercharged V8 engine

We thought Chevy would be taking it easy at the 2021 SEMA show. Instead, Chevy is turning the world upside down with its Beast concept, a four-passenger concept vehicle based on modified underpinnings of a Silverado pickup truck. As expected, Beast is a machine for high-performance desert running and off-road driving, and it’s packing the heart of a C7 Corvette ZO6.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 1,000-HP Ford F-350 Is Ready To Smash SEMA

Ford trucks literally make the world go round. These hardy and trustworthy workhorses can be found across the globe, doing neck-breaking work on construction sites and farms, but there's another side to these agrarian machines; people love to modify and restore them. The Ford F-350 Super Duty is a truck that is dear to the aftermarket tuning scene, We've seen some seriously modified versions of the modern vehicle, and tons of resto-mods to classic generations, but this 1972 Gateway "Godzilla" F-350 might just be the coolest creation yet. This crazy truck is set to blow minds at the SEMA show in Las Vegas on November 2, 2021, and we get a sneak peek at it before it goes on show.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota Teases Hardcore Tundra TRD Pro And Tacoma Overlanding Concept For SEMA

Toyota has announced plans to introduce an assortment of vehicles at SEMA including a Tacoma overlanding concept and a desert chase Tundra. While full details are under wraps, the teaser image shows the Tacoma has been equipped with a rugged front bumper that features a winch as well as auxiliary lights. The truck has also been outfitted with a snorkel, a roof rack and what appears to be a bed-mounted tent. We can also see meaty tires and what we presume is a lifted suspension.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sema#Nissan Vehicles#Nissan Frontier#Nissan Gt R#Altima#Pathfinder#Suv#Nismo#Device Mounting System
CAR AND DRIVER

Mopar Reveals Its Dodge Challenger, Jeep Wrangler, Ram TRX SEMA Concepts

Automakers have started taking the wraps off the custom creations they have whipped up for the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) aftermarket show that opens on Tuesday, November 2. After providing some shadowy sketches a couple of weeks ago, Mopar—the parts, service, and customer care division for the U.S. brands now under the Stellantis umbrella—has revealed several concepts. We've already shown you the three-row Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept, and here's what else Mopar has in store: a Dodge, two Ram, and three more Jeep concepts for the Las Vegas trade show.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lance Debuts Compact Overlanding Camper Trailer Concept That Sleeps Six

Travel trailers and truck toppers from Lance Camper, but this overland-themed trailer is something new. It's called the Enduro, and before we get too deep into this feature, Lance Camper is keen to call this a prototype. We don't know if a production version will follow, but with off-grid capability, a full kitchen and bathroom, and the capability to sleep six people in a small trailer, it sure seems like a no-brainer.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Bringing Five Mustangs To SEMA Including A Shelby Mach-E GT Concept

Stellantis isn’t the only automaker storming SEMA as Ford has previewed five Mustangs ahead of their debut next month. Starting with the ‘proper’ pony car, Ford will introduce an All Star Mustang EcoBoost equipped with the High Performance Package. It features an eye-catching exterior with a roof rack as well as a teal green paint job that contrasts with white and orange accents.
CARS
SlashGear

Honda is showcasing Civic Si race cars and overlanding trucks at SEMA

Japanese automaker Honda is heading to this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show with a collection of Civic Si race cars and a few overlanding off-road vehicles. It includes the all-new Honda Performance Development (HPD) race car prototype for the Touring Car competition and a Civic Si racing car for the 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
thedrive

Nissan Alpha-T Concept: The Game-Changing Pickup That Was Never Made

Instead, all we got was the 2004 Nissan Titan. Sometimes the path not taken by a car company can have just as much of an impact on its future as the avenues it actively pursued. In the concept car world, sometimes it's possible to look back on a daring vision that was passed over at a particularly crucial crossroads and, with the benefit of hindsight, understand how that choice rippled forward through time to impact the fortunes of a risk-averse automaker.
CARS
Motor1.com

Nissan Pathfinder, Frontier Project Overland Builds Arriving At SEMA

It's certainly SEMA Show season once more and while registration is now open to the public for the return of the country's biggest celebration for aftermarket builds, automakers have been revealing their entries one by one. Nissan is the latest automaker to announce its entries, headlined by a couple of...
CARS
Autoblog

Honda's 2021 SEMA lineup includes race cars, a crate motor and an overland motorcycle

SEMA is just around the corner, and Honda announced Tuesday that it will have a little something for everybody this year, including two- and four-wheel overlanding enthusiasts, performance junkies and those who just want to put their own touch on their daily conveyances. We'll kick things off with a pair of Civic Si-based race cars.
CARS
SlashGear

Nissan Z Proto Spec, Overland SUVs, and vintage Datsun 240Z debut at SEMA

Nissan is cooking up a storm at the 2021 SEMA show. The Japanese carmaker will debut three new vehicles, including the limited-edition Nissan Z Proto Spec and a pair of rugged overlanding rigs. Nissan is also showcasing a vintage Datsun 240Z owned by famous actor and car enthusiast Sung-Ho Kang, more popularly known as Han Lue from the Fast & … Continue reading
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Bringing A Bunch Of Cool Concepts To SEMA

Honda had mostly been known for fun cheap cars, before it expanded to crossovers and more rugged fare with the surprisingly competent Honda Ridgeline and tough-looking Passport. But the brand also has a strong history in the tuner circles, something it will be leveraging strongly at this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where the Japanese brand will showcase a little bit of everything from hot wagons and sedans to rugged overlanders.
CARS
Carscoops

Nissan Rolling Into SEMA With Customized Pathfinder, Frontier And Off-Road 240Z

The SEMA Show kicks off next month and Nissan has announced plans to bring an assortment of vehicles including a customized Pathfinder and Frontier. Starting with the former, the Project Overland Pathfinder is designed to show how relatively simple modifications can make the crossover more capable. In particular, the model...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Nissan bringing Altima drift car, rally-inspired 240Z to the 2021 SEMA show

Nissan is bringing a fleet of vehicles to the 2021 SEMA show, scheduled for Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas, including a mix of off-road- and performance-oriented concepts. On the off-road side, Nissan will show Project Overland versions of the Pathfinder and Frontier. Each vehicle is kitted out with parts from the Nismo catalog, including 2-inch lift kits, new wheels (18-inch for the Pathfinder, 17-inch for the Frontier) wrapped in chunkier tires, and roof racks to store camping gear.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

SEMA 2021: Nissan Reveals Project Car Lineup

SEMA 2021 is just a few days from this article going live, but Nissan is previewing its lineup ahead of the big show. Major automakers have attended the massive aftermarket trade show for years to entice customers with the modification potential of their current offerings. This year Nissan is looking to capture the attention of off-road enthusiasts, drift fans, and streetcar aficionados.
CARS
Carscoops

Holy Guacamole! Dodge, RAM And Jeep Detail Their SEMA Concepts

Earlier this month, Mopar, Stellantis’ in-house tuners, released a selection of teasers for concept vehicles destined for the SEMA Show. Now, they’ve fully unveiled the vehicles ahead of the show. Jeep Wrangler 4xe concept. Kicking things off is the plug-in hybrid Wrangler that has been modified with parts and accessories...
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevrolet Goes Darkside With Overlanding, Blackout Concepts At SEMA

The annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas is a chance for both automakers and aftermarket companies to go wild with crazy builds. Chevrolet already has a wild truck in its booth called the Beast; offsetting that pseudo-militaristic off-roader are a slathering of mild trucks and SUVs with a few special touches that are a bit more practical.
CARS
carthrottle.com

Which Of These Ford Bronco SEMA Concepts Would You Take Off-Road?

Four Broncos and two Bronco Sport builds are coming to SEMA, and have been previewed by these renders. This year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas is almost upon us, and Ford has revealed six versions of the Bronco and Bronco Sport that you’ll be able to see there. They’re only renders for now, but they should get you excited if you want aftermarket options for your Jeep Wrangler rival. Unless you live in the UK, that is, as the Bronco is still not confirmed to come to Europe.
CARS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
67K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy