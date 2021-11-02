SoKY’s Choice – World’s Greatest Studio Tour

Shooting in a studio gives a photographer or videographer complete control over the environment, allowing for more efficient planning and execution. Having your studio fully equipped with everything you might need gives you even more possibilities, and professional portrait photographer Miguel Quiles knows exactly how to have things set for an efficient shoot. In this video the Sony Artisan gives us a tour of his new studio. “It’s still a bit of a work in progress but I want to show you everything that I have in my studio here for your information and for your inspiration.” Watch the video as he walks us through his studio for photo and video, and see his breakdown on each space in the text below.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 14 DAYS AGO