Ella Hunt Takes Us Inside the Final Dickinson Premiere

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElla Hunt photographed by Erik Melvin. Hair by Mara Roszak; Makeup by Rachel Goodwin; Styling by Sarah Slutsky. The quote “parting is such sweet sorrow” may be attributed to Shakespeare, but Emily Dickinson is the poet more closely associated with the melancholy of saying goodbye. For the third and final season...

www.wmagazine.com

Refinery29

Where Canadians Can Watch The Final Season of Dickinson

Welcome to Where To Watch, Refinery29 Canada’s guide to movies, TV shows and streaming services. Are you a film buff? TV connoisseur? Or do you just love to sit on the couch and stream the buzziest new show at the end of the work week (with popcorn in hand, obvi)? Us too. We’ll cover where Canadians can find the hottest new shows and movies, and break down just why you should be watching them.
culturess.com

Dickinson: When does season 3 of the AppleTV+ series premiere?

Mark your calendars: The third and final season of Dickinson, the quirky, anachronistic AppleTV+ comedy-drama about the life of the poet Emily Dickinson, will arrive this November. Dickinson was one of AppleTV+’s first original programs. In fact, its first season debuted as part of the streamer’s initial array of launch...
Collider

'Dickinson' Season 3 Review: An Exquisite Final Ode to the Poet

Saying goodbye is never easy — even less so when it is a goodbye that no one is truly prepared for. Heading into Dickinson's third season (of which fans were informed would also be its last), there was a sense of finality surrounding everything, lending a bittersweet energy to the experience. At the same time, Dickinson's conclusion also represents an endpoint that was apparently always the plan from creator, writer, and executive producer Alena Smith — and that is something to be truly thankful for. So many shows either overstay their welcome, renewed countless times over beyond the point of any narrative sense, while others are cut down before they've truly had a chance to flourish and thrive, becoming one of the many casualties of network cancellation. Fortunately for Dickinson, you get the sense of a complete story that has had the chance to be told — and it's the story of an artist finally understanding herself, her identity, and the legacy she will inevitably leave behind long after she's gone.
nprillinois.org

Dickinson returns for a final season on Apple TV+

The final chapter of the Apple TV+ show "Dickinson" premiers this Friday, Nov. 5. We were thrilled to be invited to speak about the show and some with the creator and some of the cast members as they close out this timely and wonderful show. Within this episode you'll hear from Alena Smith about her inspiration for writing a show about Emily Dickinson. You'll also hear Craig's conversation with four of the cast members Adrian Enscoe (Austin Dickinson), Ella Hunt (Sue), Chinaza Uche (Henry) and Amanda Warren (Betty) about their experience on set as well as some of the turns their characters are making in this final chapter. We do try our best to keep this as non-spoiler as possible as we know some of our Apple TV+ listeners may be looking for a new show while we wait for the return of Ted Lasso.
HollywoodLife

‘Dickinson’ Season 3 Review: Hailee Steinfeld’s Final Stanza Will Break Your Heart

The third and final season of ‘Dickinson’ on AppleTV+ gives a fitting sendoff to Emily Dickinson: poetic and a little bit sad. “This was a Poet-“ Four simple words, written by one of the great American literary minds of the 19th century, perfectly sums up the journey creator Alena Smith and her team have taken viewers with the AppleTV+ series, Dickinson, over the last three years. But come November 5th, the wildly inventive show begins its third and final chapter, and fans will have to find the strength to say goodbye to the vibrant, dynamic Emily Dickinson they’ve come to know.
spoilertv.com

Dickinson - Season 3 - Preview: The Final Poetic Journey

Dickinson is on the verge of launching its final season on November 5th. With two extraordinary seasons under its belt, the expectations for this final season have been set exceedingly high. The big question in the lead-up has been if it can live up to those expectations. The answer to that question is that for many, it will exceed them by leaps and bounds. This is a big season with lofty ambitions that are delivered on throughout the entire season in clever and unexpected ways.
justjaredjr.com

Hailee Steinfeld Brings Her Family to 'Dickinson' Season 3 Premiere!

Hailee Steinfeld hits the carpet at the third and final season premiere of her show Dickinson held at Pacific Design Center on Monday evening (November 1) in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old star of the show was joined by her family – brother Griffin, mom Cheri and dad Peter. So cute!
IGN

Dickinson Season 3 Premiere Review: First 3 Episodes

Dickinson Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ with three episodes on Nov. 5. The first episode of the third (and final) season of Dickinson tells us that “most people did not think of Emily Dickinson as the voice of a nation.” Similarly, when Dickinson first premiered in 2019, most people didn’t think of the Apple+ series as one that would make an impact.
imdb.com

‘Dickinson’ Review: Final Season Tackles War and Division for a Prescient Goodbye

As the country becomes increasingly, bitterly divided and people desperately want things to return to “normal,” the question of how much art can contribute to society crops up repeatedly. Once again, series creator Alena Smith reflects our present back to us with her radical retelling of Emily Dickinson’s life in “Dickinson,” where the third and final season finds the Civil War in full swing and everyone reconsidering their lives.
Decider

Inside ‘Dickinson’s Final Season: Hot Sets, Sexy Mourners and Civil Wars

It’s a blistering hot day in early June at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Long Island, and Hailee Steinfeld, the star of Apple TV+’s historical comedy Dickinson is having trouble finding the words to talk about her show. Not because it’s difficult to explain — though it is — but because she’s dressed in a tight corset, for costume reasons, and mask, for COVID protocols.
NYLON

As Ella Hunt’s ‘Dickinson’ Chapter Ends, ’Triptych’ Begins

Ella Hunt is obsessed with the rule of three, she says. As the third and final season of Dickinson premieres, she’s getting ready to release Triptych, her debut EP containing three songs exploring the breakdown of a long-distance relationship, along with a video accompaniment. For the last three years, the...
WBAL Radio

'Dickinson' producer and star Hailee Steinfeld says final season of series is the "best one yet"

Hailee Steinfeld is back as America's rebel poet Emily Dickinson in the third and final season of the Peabody Award-winning Dickinson, which kicks off on Apple TV+ today. Steinfeld is an executive producer on the series, which takes liberties with the author's real life, imagining her in a new way for modern sensibilities, and often set to modern music.
Vogue Magazine

Inside Rising Star Jaden Michael’s Colin in Black & White Premiere

Just a few days after attending the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix series, Colin in Black & White, actor Jaden Michael is back to his regular life as an 18-year-old high school senior. “I’m trying to balance school and college applications,” Michael tells Vogue on the phone earlier today. “I applied to Harvard last night, and I still have to do my Yale application.”
tvinsider.com

Tom Hanks in ‘Finch’ and Final Season of ‘Dickinson’ on Apple, 55 Years of ‘Trek,’ Crowded House on ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Narcos: Mexico’

Tom Hanks stars opposite a dog and a charming robot in Apple’s post-apocalyptic heartwarmer Finch. Also on Apple TV+: the final season of the genre-busting Dickinson. History marks 55 years of the Star Trek franchise with a multi-part docuseries. Three’s a crowd on Blue Bloods when Eddie moves her ex-con father in with her and Jamie. Netflix’x Narcos: Mexico delivers a “final blow” in its third and final season.
Bakersfield Channel

Award-winning Apple TV+ show 'Dickinson' explores 'extreme parallels of division' in final season

(KERO) — It’s a story of another era but not bygone. "Dickinson," currently streaming on Apple TV+, follows the life of famed Victorian poet Emily Dickinson but "with a modern sensibility and tone... exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn't fit into her own time," according to Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski of Deadline.
Variety

Tessa Thompson Delves Into the Subtext of ‘Passing’: ‘None of Us Fit Too Squarely in Boxes’

In “Passing,” Tessa Thompson stars as Irene Redfield, a Black woman living in Harlem amid the Renaissance, whose life with her doctor husband Brian (André Holland) and their two sons is turned upside down when she reconnects with Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), a childhood acquaintance who’s since begun passing for white and is married to a wealthy (and racist) businessman named John (Alexander Skarsgård). The movie, which marks Rebecca Hall’s feature directorial debut, recently earned five Gotham Award nominations, including a lead performance nod for Thompson. Beyond her own acknowledgment, Thompson explains, those accolades represent something more. “It was so...
