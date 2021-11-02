Arrests made for possession of stolen handgun, narcotics

During a vehicle search, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia were located

– On Sunday at approximately 12 noon, a San Luis Obispo Police officer stopped a car for a traffic violation near the intersection of Foothill and Casa in San Luis Obispo. The car was occupied by four subjects who were later identified as Joshua Reynolds, Jessica Dana, Kristi Crites, and Jesse Brandenburg.

During a search of the vehicle, various amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia were located. A loaded handgun was also found inside the vehicle. The investigation revealed the handgun had reportedly recently been stolen from a residence in SLO County.

The suspects were arrested on the following charges: