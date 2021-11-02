Le Creuset Just Launched a Magical New Kitchen Collection — and Everything Is Going on Our Holiday Wish Lists

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pottery brand East Fork is kind of a big deal around here. It doesn’t take long to figure out why — with their gorgeous glazes, obsession-worthy small batch releases, and unbeatable hand-crafted design, you simply can’t find these one-of-a-kind pieces elsewhere. The Asheville-based brand knows how to keep us on our toes, too, because they’re always releasing seasonal glazes that are available for a limited time only. They swept us away to a field of falling leaves with the Harvest Moon glaze and made us feel nostalgic when they released a small-batch tea party set. With the holidays just around the corner, it should come as no surprise that they have yet another irresistible shade coming out, perfect for gifting or sprucing up your dinner table. Meet Rococo, a rosy shade of pink that you’re going to want to snatch up right away.

