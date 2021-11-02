Michael Jordan Got Destroyed by Scottie Pippen for How the Last Dance Docuseries Turned Out: ‘Michael Was Determined to Prove to the Current Generation of Fans That He Was Larger-Than-Life During His Day and Still Larger Than LeBron James’
ESPN’s The Last Dance docuseries was a massive hit in the summer of 2020. However, Scottie Pippen wasn’t a fan of it and is still upset with Michael Jordan. In an expert of his upcoming memoir, Unguarded, Pippen not only called Jordan condescending, but he also said MJ used the docuseries...www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0