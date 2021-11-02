CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Hope Marches On: Salvation Army prepares for holiday season

By Chris Babcock
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the resurgence of the pandemic these last six months, and the approach of the holidays, the Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19, The Salvation Army is preparing for an increase of requests for service this holiday season,” said Major Floiran Estrada from The Salvation Army. “With the public’s generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to individuals and families in need.”

Officials add that as thousands of people continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty, The Salvation Army of El Paso is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season.

Social services organizations like The Salvation Army have worked tirelessly to provide help and hope since the pandemic started, but needs are increasing again this holiday season because of the threat of evictions and a resurging pandemic. The Salvation Army staff and volunteers are steadfast on the frontlines of need to ensure hope marches on. The organization anticipates a greater need from individuals and families struggling to stay in their homes this holiday season.

Philip Burn, Communications Director
The Salvation Army Texas

The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

  • Enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month – visit our website to donate
  • Visit www.RegisterToRing.com and sign up to volunteer at a red kettle
  • Provide new toys and clothing through the Angel Tree program for local children of families in need
  • Take the Red Kettle Challenge by creating your own virtual kettle – visit our website for details
  • Call (915) 544-9811 to volunteer to help organize and distribute Angel Tree gifts
  • Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any red kettle
  • Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever
  • Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount
  • Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999

Every donation helps hope march on for those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.

Go online to donate or learn more about how you can help this year.

