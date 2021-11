Heroic came out on top of the first PGL Stockholm Major playoff match in front of the Stockholm crowd, defeating Virtus Pro today in three maps to advance to the semifinals. Starting out on VP’s pick of Mirage, it was Heroic’s Martin “stavn” Lund who anchored the opening CT side for his team in his first match in front of a crowd. He had 13 kills in the first six rounds, including a one-vs-one clutch against Jame that helped Heroic jump out to a 5-1 lead. But one of the CS:GO Major rookies to watch in YEKINDAR started to heat up with his AK, winning key opening duels to help VP close the distance. Despite trailing 5-1, VP went into halftime only behind 8-7.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO